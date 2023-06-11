Elliot Page says he literally hid in a closet during his most secret relationship with an anonymous actor





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Elliot Page explained that his most secret relationship with an anonymous actor literally hid him in a closet to avoid being seen by hotel staff. The actor published his memoirs, Edge, earlier this week. Telling the story of her life, career, and gender transition, the book contains page-long accounts of multiple romantic relationships. Before transitioning, he came out as gay. A segment of the autobiography focuses on a relationship with an actress who was considered straight into the world, despite having been romantically involved with Page before her transition. In a profile interview with The Guardianreleased on Saturday, June 10, the secret relationship is described as so secretive that it forced Page to literally hide in a closet when room service was delivered to the actors’ hotel room. Referring to the actor only as Ryan, Page won’t confirm if the actor is still locked up. No, I wouldn’t call it that, he explains. I gave it to Ryan to read, and it was another example of being able to talk about things in a real way for the first time, and now we were friends again. When asked if he knew if Ryan was worried people would try to guess his identity, Page admitted he wasn’t sure. Elliot Page ” height=”1956″ width=”2607″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0288%"/> (Getty Pictures) I don’t know how she feels deep down. I understand that people are curious. She doesn’t care too much, because people understand things. In the book, the 36-year-old man Juno The star also discussed her previously secret relationship with her co-star from the 2006 film, Olivia Thirlby. Describing Thirlby as sexually open about himself, Page said that after admitting their attraction to each other, they started having sex all the time: his hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny private room in a restaurant. He also noted having a relationship with Card castle star Kate Mara while she had a boyfriend, actor Max Minghella.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

