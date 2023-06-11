Entertainment
Book Review: Burn It Down, by Maureen Ryan
BURN IT DOWN: Power, complicity and the call for change in Hollywood, by Maureen Ryan
As I write this, striking members of the Writers Guild of America are jumping picket lines in New York due to poor air quality, after smoke billows from wildfires in Canada . It was an awfully perfect backdrop to read Burn It Down, a new book about Hollywood’s pervasive moral shortcomings by longtime journalist and entertainment critic Maureen Ryan.
Because the industry covered by Ryan is suffering from its own kind of climate crisis. TV seasons are shorter, it’s even relevant to call a collection of episodes that can be binged at any point in a season. Streaming is everywhere, but the pay is drying up. And despite the Great Purge of Powerful Men a few years ago, the general atmosphere remains as toxic as a poison cloud from Don DeLillo. Steam comes out of her ears, she writes more than once; and his jaw falls frequently as she faces growing evidence of transgressions in Tinseltown.
Currently editor of Vanity Fair, where a damning excerpt alleging racism behind the scenes of Lost was published last month, Ryan has written for numerous other publications (including the New York Times), with a long series of Jill of all-trades at the Chicago Tribune. In recent years, as the pace of entertainment has been turned upside down by the #MeToo revelations, the murder of George Floyd and the coronavirus, she’s found herself wearing even more hats with caution: self-proclaimed Hollywood cop (she’s the daughter of ‘a policeman) ; therapist, trauma worker, lawyer, human resources manager and private investigator.
Ryan also briefly hints here, as she did in Variety, of having been sexually assaulted by an anonymous television manager. Burn It Down is Howard Beale style, crazy as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore manifesto addressed to the overlords and ladies of show business, along with a multi-point plan for their redemption (one idea: an online portal where everyone from dolly grip to cinematographer could report abuse) and the advice of a rabbi and a shrink.
And there are plenty for those who work or strike in the field. My husband is a television writer, a veteran of the bawdy joke labs she describes, and I’m going to squeeze him in the hand that isn’t waving a protest sign.
For the common fan, there is less to ruminate on.
That’s partly because the fandom itself has changed so much since Ryan was mesmerized by The Muppet Show and M*A*S*H in the ’70s and ’80s, when things were furry, weird and awkward, and so many pop culture stakes were lower. (Even if the ratings were higher; the M*A*S*H finale drew 125 million viewers, the Times reported, a figure these days approximated only by the Super Bowl.) You’re just less likely to know the broadcasts of the authors intersect.
I must admit I forgot, if I ever knew, that there was a reboot of The Muppets in 2015 (and another in 2020 that updated the puppets as YouTube influencers, perhaps best left to the dust bunnies of history). Ryan reminds us of this and reports that his showrunner disrespected Miss Piggy like crazy and defended a fired crew member for sexual harassment. Additionally, Muppets Studio superiors dissuaded the writing staff from bringing another character, Uncle Deadly, out of the closet.
Was it bad behavior, if it was true? Of course. (TV writer and memoirist Nell Scovell is right; Miss Piggy is not crazy: she’s very clear about what she wants from all the oxygen in the room.) But will the general reader care to brew water so far below deck that it’s above falls ? I’m not sure it’s a cute touch that Ryan names one of many pseudonymous sources Janice, after the big-lipped lead guitarist of the Muppet band Electric Mayhem.
Far less cute is Kelly, a Fox TV public relations executive who allegedly encouraged racist rumors about a star of the 2013 horror series Sleepy Hollow biting a barber. Going through this chapter of Sleepy Hollow, with back and forth on who may have done what again, very bad, if true, I felt, guilty, more groggy than Rip Van Winkle waking up from his 20 nap years.
Ryan can get great at recounting quotes from some of his 100+ interviewees. An escapee from Lost staff describes the writers room as a predatory ecosystem with its own carnivorous megafauna. She crowdsources a word cloud of damning adjectives about the shows working environment and provides it to Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the series. I completely and totally validate your word cloud, he told her, while denying guilt.
She is disappointed with idols like Frances McDormand who launch into questions about famous producer Scott Rudin. To see this level of ruthless misappropriation from a woman who championed greater inclusion in the industry while carving out a glittering career as an artist, writes Ryan, well, it was both infuriating and a huge blow. brought to mind.
He is a stubborn and dedicated journalist whose examination by Jeff Garlin probably bounced it from The Goldbergs (My stupidity in making a dangerous workspace, I don’t understand how it is, he told her). But when Ryan tries to figure out how Garlin stayed on the Curb Your Enthusiasm series, which has sent without mercy diversity initiatives, she hits the gray wall of static image management, like getting snowed in with that famous static HBO opener.
Overall, Burn It Down is a stoutly crossover but rather loose and grounding book, albeit with refreshing bits of acidity. (Ryan describes Saturday Night Live as a mildly annoying elderly uncle whom you treat politely because of his longevity.) I, too, completely and totally endorse his word cloud. But the air above the dream factory remains hazy.
BURN IT DOWN: Power, complicity and the call for change in Hollywood | By Maureen Ryan | 400 pages | Sailor’s books | $32.50
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/11/books/review/burn-it-down-maureen-ryan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan upset over losing army support: Bilawal Bhutto
- Book Review: Burn It Down, by Maureen Ryan
- The Olympics are a giant money sink. So?
- A look back at Blackpink’s most memorable fashion moments
- Sukabumi Regent receives Satyalacana Wira Karya from the President
- Elliot Page says he literally hid in a closet during his most secret relationship with an anonymous actor
- Stock Market Outlook: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide D-Street Monday stock
- Google Photos can now recognize people coming from behind.Click here for details
- Chilling videos: Buildings shudder as earthquake hits Johannesburg, South Africa | world News
- After a call with Xi Jinping, Ramaphosa’s mom on the possibility of China hosting the BRICS summit
- I will never be detained: Trump defiant in his first speech since federal indictment | donald trump
- Bollywood is changing: Spotlight on strong characters