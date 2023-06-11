Book Review: Burn It Down, by Maureen Ryan

BURN IT DOWN: Power, complicity and the call for change in Hollywood, by Maureen Ryan

As I write this, striking members of the Writers Guild of America are jumping picket lines in New York due to poor air quality, after smoke billows from wildfires in Canada . It was an awfully perfect backdrop to read Burn It Down, a new book about Hollywood’s pervasive moral shortcomings by longtime journalist and entertainment critic Maureen Ryan.

Because the industry covered by Ryan is suffering from its own kind of climate crisis. TV seasons are shorter, it’s even relevant to call a collection of episodes that can be binged at any point in a season. Streaming is everywhere, but the pay is drying up. And despite the Great Purge of Powerful Men a few years ago, the general atmosphere remains as toxic as a poison cloud from Don DeLillo. Steam comes out of her ears, she writes more than once; and his jaw falls frequently as she faces growing evidence of transgressions in Tinseltown.

Currently editor of Vanity Fair, where a damning excerpt alleging racism behind the scenes of Lost was published last month, Ryan has written for numerous other publications (including the New York Times), with a long series of Jill of all-trades at the Chicago Tribune. In recent years, as the pace of entertainment has been turned upside down by the #MeToo revelations, the murder of George Floyd and the coronavirus, she’s found herself wearing even more hats with caution: self-proclaimed Hollywood cop (she’s the daughter of ‘a policeman) ; therapist, trauma worker, lawyer, human resources manager and private investigator.

Ryan also briefly hints here, as she did in Variety, of having been sexually assaulted by an anonymous television manager. Burn It Down is Howard Beale style, crazy as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore manifesto addressed to the overlords and ladies of show business, along with a multi-point plan for their redemption (one idea: an online portal where everyone from dolly grip to cinematographer could report abuse) and the advice of a rabbi and a shrink.