When Urvashi Rautela was brutally mocked for claiming she was an IITian in her Instagram bio, haters reacted, “Some people in Bollywood who are stupid”





Urvashi Rautela is a puzzle that keeps everyone on their toes. Whether it's his new house, his new car, his alleged connection to Rishabh Pant or being an IIT alumnus! Yes, you read that right. Once upon a time, the actress claimed to be an IITian, ​​which surprised everyone. Moreover, these affirmations were not verbal! Rautela also decided to display his IITian tag on his social media profiles, leaving the internet shocked. This revelation was once shared by a surprised netizen who was also concerned about Urvashi's qualifications. A Twitter account called @goldstardrip shared a screenshot of the actress' previous biography and tweeted, "I don't know why Urvashi Rautela has an IITian in her bio when no IIT claims she is a former student." However, the tweet became instant fodder for trolls who hit out at the actress for such a blatant lie. One user, however, tried to decode the meaning of Urvashi's version of IIT and wrote, "IIT – Indian Institute of Television". Another user decoded another college name and wrote: "Indore Institute of Tech kids!" A third user was puzzled and wrote, "Dehradun mei kaun sa IIT? Some users were brutal with their comments, and one of those comments read, "She already thought she wanted to get into IIT. But nevertheless, there are people in Bollywood who are dumb. One user didn't care about education and wrote, "Never mind, she's hot." Another user saw a ray of hope in Urvashi Rautela's biography and wrote: "jab bhi iska bio dekh leta hu mujhe bhi lagne lagta even I can do anything." The Kaabil actress once spoke about her IITian tag at an event and said she graduated in science and cleared IIT entry! She was also preparing for IAS and wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, but fate had other plans as she headed into modeling and competing in the Miss Universe pageant. She then debuted with Singh Saab The Great with Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao. For the previously uninitiated, Urvashi Rautela's biography read: "The Youngest and Most Beautiful Women in the Universe | Only actor to win no. beauty titles in all history ever | Miss Universe | IITian| Theatre| Athlete |." The actress has now changed her bio description on her social media profiles. His Twitter account has 849,000 followers and mentions only one word: actor. But her official website still lists her as IITian. i don't know why urvashi rautela has IITian in her biography when no IIT claims she is an alumnus pic.twitter.com/12Gcj7vQAB adarsh ​​(@goldstardrip) March 28, 2020

