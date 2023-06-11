Entertainment
When Urvashi Rautela was brutally mocked for claiming she was an IITian in her Instagram bio, haters reacted, “Some people in Bollywood who are stupid”
Urvashi Rautela is a puzzle that keeps everyone on their toes. Whether it’s his new house, his new car, his alleged connection to Rishabh Pant or being an IIT alumnus! Yes, you read that right. Once upon a time, the actress claimed to be an IITian, which surprised everyone.
Moreover, these affirmations were not verbal! Rautela also decided to display his IITian tag on his social media profiles, leaving the internet shocked. This revelation was once shared by a surprised netizen who was also concerned about Urvashi’s qualifications.
A Twitter account called @goldstardrip shared a screenshot of the actress’ previous biography and tweeted, “I don’t know why Urvashi Rautela has an IITian in her bio when no IIT claims she is a former student.” However, the tweet became instant fodder for trolls who hit out at the actress for such a blatant lie.
One user, however, tried to decode the meaning of Urvashi’s version of IIT and wrote, “IIT – Indian Institute of Television”. Another user decoded another college name and wrote: “Indore Institute of Tech kids!” A third user was puzzled and wrote, “Dehradun mei kaun sa IIT?
Some users were brutal with their comments, and one of those comments read, “She already thought she wanted to get into IIT. But nevertheless, there are people in Bollywood who are dumb.
One user didn’t care about education and wrote, “Never mind, she’s hot.” Another user saw a ray of hope in Urvashi Rautela’s biography and wrote: “jab bhi iska bio dekh leta hu mujhe bhi lagne lagta even I can do anything.”
The Kaabil actress once spoke about her IITian tag at an event and said she graduated in science and cleared IIT entry! She was also preparing for IAS and wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, but fate had other plans as she headed into modeling and competing in the Miss Universe pageant. She then debuted with Singh Saab The Great with Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao.
For the previously uninitiated, Urvashi Rautela’s biography read: “The Youngest and Most Beautiful Women in the Universe | Only actor to win no. beauty titles in all history ever | Miss Universe | IITian| Theatre| Athlete |.” The actress has now changed her bio description on her social media profiles. His Twitter account has 849,000 followers and mentions only one word: actor. But her official website still lists her as IITian.
i don’t know why urvashi rautela has IITian in her biography when no IIT claims she is an alumnus pic.twitter.com/12Gcj7vQAB
adarsh (@goldstardrip) March 28, 2020
For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Trolled Ruthlessly Over Remark He Can’t Believe Alia Bhatt Is A Mother, Netizen Says What’s Wrong? Mira was 21 and already a mom! He is absolute Nincompoop
Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/when-urvashi-rautela-was-brutally-mocked-over-claiming-shes-an-iitian-in-her-instagram-bio-haters-reacted-some-people-in-bollywood-whore-dumbfcks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How will GOP Field respond to Donald Trump’s indictment?
- President Jokowi plans IDR 800 billion budget for temple Muaro Jambi, Governor of Jambi Al Haris: May Live Again…
- China has been spying from Cuba for some time, US official says
- When Urvashi Rautela was brutally mocked for claiming she was an IITian in her Instagram bio, haters reacted, “Some people in Bollywood who are stupid”
- Stock market triggers: US Fed policy, IIP, CPI among factors likely to drive Sensex, Nifty this week
- Google Doodle Celebrates Father’s Day: Here’s When Father’s Day Is Celebrated This Year
- Imran Khan denounces a plot to assassinate and oust him
- Britain started scorching heat and unsettled thunderstorms after the record-breaking eruption.
- Nick Offerman recalls growing up in a ‘cultural vacuum’ | Entertainment
- Anonymous Big Ten coach sounds off on Hawkeyes
- Amazon dropped more than 5,000 new summer fashion arrivals this month, but these are the 10 styles worth buying
- Embrace or fear AI?