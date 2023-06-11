The Scandalous Story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s New Marie Antoinette-Inspired California Mansion – Hartford Courant

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally settled on a unique and extravagant Beverly Hills mansion that will become their permanent home together and it only took nearly two years of house hunting and at least five aborted receiverships, as reported by Dirt.

Situated on a 5-acre promontory overlooking Beverly Hills, the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom residence, known as the Wallingford Estate, features a lavish design originally inspired by Marie Antoinette’s Le Petit Trianon chateau, Dirt and the daily mail said. More intriguing: The 38,000-square-foot resort has a colorful ownership history that includes a convicted Ponzi schemer and a disgraced Saudi prince who was arrested at the scene for alleged sexual assault.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez buy a $60 million mansion in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/ARo5RW9Q5L — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 1, 2023

At one point, the developer who owned the mega-mansion in 2018 attempted to sell it for $135 million, after executing a major overhaul that modernized the homes look and added an epic 155ft infinity pool. , says the Robb report. Lopez and Affleck managed to snatch it for the relative bargain price of $61 million paid in cash, according to TMZ, who first reported on the deal on Wednesday.

TMZ also reported that the newlyweds began moving into the Beverly Glen gated community estate, with couches, rugs, lamps and other furniture unloaded in the driveway. The couple will need a lot of furniture to fill their many new rooms: the estate also includes a 5,300 square foot master suite, a hair and nail salon and a separate 5,000 square foot sports facility, which includes land indoor pickleball. , boxing ring and sports hall, as Forbes said.

TMZ said the entire deal was done in about a week, meaning the newlyweds may not have had time to fully appreciate the colorful history of their new home, though. start with its original design inspiration. It was first built in 2000, with a main house said to be inspired by Marie Antoinette’s private retreat on the grounds of Versailles, according to Dirt and the Daily Mail.

2571 Wallingford Drive Beverly Hills, California $37,500.00 pic.twitter.com/iWyN92zuSG – Ridiculous Listings (@ridiculistings) March 10, 2014

Alex Yemenidjian, the former CEO of MGM Studios, bought it in 2002, then flipped it in 2004 for $14 million to Curtis Somoza, a convicted Ponzi schemer who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence. , Dirt and the FBI reported. According to Dirt and The American Mansion.

Over the next decade, the home moved in and out of foreclosure and was regularly rented out for parties and to short-term tenants, Dirt said. In 2015, the estate became a reported crime scene, thanks to one such tenant, a Saudi prince who was arrested for alleged sexual assaults that took place on the property.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Majed Abdulaziz Al-Saud, then 28, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police after a guard contacted authorities. Police responded to the compound for a reported disturbance, finding a party atmosphere and hearing from neighbors that a bloodied woman screamed for help as she tried to scale an 8ft high wall that surrounds the property, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Three other women later came forward claiming they were victims of the prince’s extreme, outrageous and despicable behavior, the Los Angeles Times reported. But Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to prosecute, saying there was not enough evidence to file a felony charge.

Luxury home developer Gala Asher bought the estate in 2016 for $22 million and has spent millions giving the mansion a contemporary makeover, Dirt said. From the photos, it looks like the Old World and Marie Antoinette aesthetic has been erased in favor of clean, vaguely neo-Palladian lines, as Dirt put it. Asher also apparently added the highly desirable infinity pool, sports complex, and separate guard house.

Reports have also indicated that the main house includes a cinema room and a whiskey lounge. Lopez and Affleck, with their multi-hyphenated Hollywood resumes, will likely use the former to track what their colleagues are up to in the industry, but it’s easy to imagine they’ll convert the living room to other uses. , given that the actor and director Affleck is said to be in recovery after abusing alcohol.

The Robb Report also said that Lopez and Affleck won’t have to worry about space to house their pretty crazy collection of cars. The estate has a 12-car garage, plus enough space to park an additional 80 vehicles.