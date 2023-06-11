Meet Ira Trivedi, the sizzling future wife of Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena | People News





New Delhi: Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is set to marry writer and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on June 11. On Saturday, the couple kicked off the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where several celebrities from City B marked their presence. Many celebrities attended the wedding including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan among others. The couple will exchange vows on June 11 in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, they will be married at the temple of Iskcon. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira will host a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry. Who is Ira Trivedi? Ira Trivedi is an Indian author, columnist and yoga teacher. Ira’s father, uncle and aunt are all bureaucrats. Ira published her first book when she was 19 years old. She also runs a non-profit organization, “The Namami Yoga Foundation”. This stunner earned a spot in the BBC’s 100 Most Powerful Women of 2017. The education of Ira Trivedi The 39-year-old author was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on December 1, 1984. According to WikiBio, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in economics from 2002 to 2006 at Wellesley College, Massachusetts. She also pursued an MBA at Columbia University from 2006 to 2008. She also holds a master’s degree in yoga from the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Center. Ira Trivedi Controversies According to WikiBio, in 2018, when the #metoo movement was at its height, she revealed to Outlook magazine that Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth physically harassed her on several occasions. Additionally, she made headlines when she made a remark about beef in 2019. Love story Ira Trivedi-Madhu Mantena Despite a glaring 10-year age gap, Madhu and Ira reunited at a time when the 49-year-old producer was not in the best phase of his life. Madhu’s Phantom Films has been disbanded following #MeToo allegations against co-producer Vikas Bahl. Additionally, he was going through his separation and eventual divorce from fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Among all this, he felt a gentle breeze of love from Ira. The couple met through a mutual friend in Delhi and the producer was a frequent guest at Ira’s book launches. Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decided to go their separate ways and got divorced in 2019. Masaba, meanwhile, got married to actor Satyadeep Misra in January. Also, before Masaba, he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen. Madhu has produced films like ‘Ghajini’, ‘Ugly’ and ‘Queen’ among others.

