Entertainment
The Best Hollywood Studio Snacks
Disneys Hollywood Studios has improved its dining options over the past few years. However, finding a consistent snack option at Disneys Hollywood Studios can be tricky. We have a list of the best Hollywood Studios snacks.
Snacks: what is a snack?
Any discussion of theme park snacks becomes difficult, distinguishing a quick-serve meal from a mere snack. For example, some people think a Ronto roaster is a snack. For our purposes, a snack would be anything that most people wouldn’t consider a meal.
Hints
Our snack suggestions come from providing something to sustain you until your next real meal. Plus, these snacks are among our best guesses as good options for using your snack credits on the Disney Meal Plan.
Still, we have a few suggestions for when you need a little bite to keep you going during your day at the theme park. Just to let you know, Hollywood Studios has way better sweet than salty snacks. Of course, sometimes you need a Mickey Pretzel – no judgment since it’s your vacation. However, if you want to upgrade from something decent to something better, check out our list below.
Best Hollywood Studio Snacks: Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie at Trolley Car Café
The Trolley Car Café functions as the Starbucks location for Disneys Hollywood Studios. You can buy standard Starbucks food and beverages here. A signature snack option at this location would be the Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie.
This treat features two carrot cake cookies with a cream filling in the middle. While we preferred the previous incarnation, this treat still deserves respect for Hollywood Studios options. Additionally, Trolley Car Café also sells an Earl Gray Cupcake topped with orange buttercream frosting, which some guests say is Hollywood Studios’ best snack.
Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Outpost Popcorn Mix in Galaxys Edge
We must venture into Galaxys Edge at Kat Sakas Kettle for a tasty snack. The food and drink stand sells Outpost Popcorn Mix. This popcorn has many colors. Apparently, in Batuu in the Star Wars universe, popcorn is a different color than on planet Earth. The popcorn from this mix also offers sweet and spicy flavors.
Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Wookiee Cookie at Backlot Express
This popular Star Wars-themed cookie offers enough sweetness and portion size to share. The Wookiee cookie consists of two large oatmeal cookies with a vanilla cream filling topped with a milk chocolate belt on top. The belt is supposed to remind us of our favorite Wookiee, Chewie.
This cookie makes a great snack and Backlot Express provides plenty of room to relax. If you prefer, you can get a Jack-Jack Num Num cookie at the market stand near Toy Story Land. We prefer the Wookiee Cookie.
Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Raspberry Tartlet at Woodys Lunch Box
The Lunch Box Tarts at Woodys lunch box should remind some of being a little kid thinking Kelloggs toaster pastries were so delicious. Woodys Lunch Box offers two versions all year round. They are:
Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunch Box Tart (pastry filled with chocolate and hazelnuts coated with maple fondant and candied bacon bits)
Raspberry Lunch Box Tart (dough filled with raspberry marmalade coated with a strawberry fondant and crispy pearls).
Both lunchbox pies cost less than five bucks. They offer a lighter sweet treat. We find the raspberry version to be more consistent in quality than the chocolate-hazelnut version.
This completes our best Hollywood Studios snacks list. We know snacking can be a personal thing. We selected this list based on customer feedback and overall value. If your favorite snack isn’t on the list, tell us why you love this snack in the comments below. As always, eat your way!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated, fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal theme parks, themed entertainment, and related pop culture from a consumer perspective. The opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its publishers, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial source of information and has no connection with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other business we can cover.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.piratesandprincesses.net/best-hollywood-studios-snacks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- The Regent of Gowa received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Medal of Honor from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo
- The Best Hollywood Studio Snacks
- Australia beats India to win cricket World Test Championship | Cricket news
- Lila Moss doubles as mom Kates in mega platform boots and vibrant dress
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Japan | Earthquake news
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan indicted in 140th case, says US-led plot is targeting me
- Donald Trump visits Waffle House in Georgia
- Prime Minister Modi is a remarkably humble and incredibly good person: chairman of India-US advocacy group
- China has been spying from Cuba for some time, US official says
- Popular actor, writer and director Mangal Dhillon dies | Hindi Movie News
- Michaela Rose Wins 800 NCAA Outdoor Title, LSU Women Take Seventh Place – LSU
- I’m a fashion designer – here are the do’s and don’ts of summer outfitting