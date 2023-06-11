The Best Hollywood Studio Snacks







Disneys Hollywood Studios has improved its dining options over the past few years. However, finding a consistent snack option at Disneys Hollywood Studios can be tricky. We have a list of the best Hollywood Studios snacks.

Snacks: what is a snack?

Any discussion of theme park snacks becomes difficult, distinguishing a quick-serve meal from a mere snack. For example, some people think a Ronto roaster is a snack. For our purposes, a snack would be anything that most people wouldn’t consider a meal.

Hints

Our snack suggestions come from providing something to sustain you until your next real meal. Plus, these snacks are among our best guesses as good options for using your snack credits on the Disney Meal Plan.

Still, we have a few suggestions for when you need a little bite to keep you going during your day at the theme park. Just to let you know, Hollywood Studios has way better sweet than salty snacks. Of course, sometimes you need a Mickey Pretzel – no judgment since it’s your vacation. However, if you want to upgrade from something decent to something better, check out our list below.

Best Hollywood Studio Snacks: Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie at Trolley Car Café

The Trolley Car Café functions as the Starbucks location for Disneys Hollywood Studios. You can buy standard Starbucks food and beverages here. A signature snack option at this location would be the Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie.

This treat features two carrot cake cookies with a cream filling in the middle. While we preferred the previous incarnation, this treat still deserves respect for Hollywood Studios options. Additionally, Trolley Car Café also sells an Earl Gray Cupcake topped with orange buttercream frosting, which some guests say is Hollywood Studios’ best snack.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Outpost Popcorn Mix in Galaxys Edge

We must venture into Galaxys Edge at Kat Sakas Kettle for a tasty snack. The food and drink stand sells Outpost Popcorn Mix. This popcorn has many colors. Apparently, in Batuu in the Star Wars universe, popcorn is a different color than on planet Earth. The popcorn from this mix also offers sweet and spicy flavors.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Wookiee Cookie at Backlot Express

This popular Star Wars-themed cookie offers enough sweetness and portion size to share. The Wookiee cookie consists of two large oatmeal cookies with a vanilla cream filling topped with a milk chocolate belt on top. The belt is supposed to remind us of our favorite Wookiee, Chewie.

This cookie makes a great snack and Backlot Express provides plenty of room to relax. If you prefer, you can get a Jack-Jack Num Num cookie at the market stand near Toy Story Land. We prefer the Wookiee Cookie.

Best Hollywood Studios Snacks: Raspberry Tartlet at Woodys Lunch Box

The Lunch Box Tarts at Woodys lunch box should remind some of being a little kid thinking Kelloggs toaster pastries were so delicious. Woodys Lunch Box offers two versions all year round. They are:

Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunch Box Tart (pastry filled with chocolate and hazelnuts coated with maple fondant and candied bacon bits)

Raspberry Lunch Box Tart (dough filled with raspberry marmalade coated with a strawberry fondant and crispy pearls).

Both lunchbox pies cost less than five bucks. They offer a lighter sweet treat. We find the raspberry version to be more consistent in quality than the chocolate-hazelnut version.

This completes our best Hollywood Studios snacks list. We know snacking can be a personal thing. We selected this list based on customer feedback and overall value. If your favorite snack isn’t on the list, tell us why you love this snack in the comments below. As always, eat your way!