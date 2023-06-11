Paintings by Mark Gatiss and John Lithgow among actors’ art exhibition | Exhibitions

At night, Mark Gatiss plays Sir John Gielgud at the National Theatre. During the day, he embodies the great Shakespearean actor at home on canvas.

Gatiss who became famous in The League of Gentlemen, had on-screen roles in Game Of Thrones And Doctor Whoand starred and co-wrote sherlock has long loved art. After making a television documentary about 1950s painter John Minton five years ago, he was inspired to start art lessons during Covid in 2021. Drawing and painting are both relaxing and stimulants, Gatiss told the Observer. I don’t know of any other activity where I lose myself so completely.

One of co-curator Nancy Carrolls’ dog paintings. Photo: MaMa

Now, with more than 20 leading British actors, it is contributing to an exhibition of works by actors next month. One is his still life of lemons; the other his Gielgud charcoal, which he draws while playing in The motive and the signala drama about the famous 1964 staging of Hamlet when Gielgud was directing Richard Burton. Art is stimulating and fun, says Gatiss. I live on tea, and the only time I’ve let a cup of tea get cold is when I’m painting.

The Many Actors Make Art (MaMa) exhibition is curated by Christopher Villiers, known for Emmerdale and movies including bloody sundayand Nancy Carroll, the Olivier Prize winner, who earlier this year was in the much-loved play Marjorie Premier.

I started painting as acting therapy, says Villiers. As an actor, you have little or no control, as you are told where to stand, etc. In art, you are responsible. Villiers will exhibit 15 of his paintings, including many lighthouses. I started making headlights because they’re supposed to keep us from going over the rocks.

Fenella Woolgars portrait of Tanya Moodie. Photo: MaMa

His co-curator Carroll will feature some of his dog portraits in the exhibition, from July 11 at The Department Store gallery in Brixton. Carroll attended art and drama schools before focusing on acting. I love his collaborative process. But I have always done art as a hobby and, in my early days as an actor, also for extra income. I find the art meditative and a great balance to take action as it slows you down. The actors are also observers and creatives, which helps the art. Carroll agrees that in acting, we have no control. With art, you have so much more.

Included in the exhibition as an honorary Briton is American-born John Lithgow, winner of six Emmy Awards for performances such as 3rd Rock of the Sun. He exhibits three portraits, including that of Winston Churchill, whom he played in The crown, while Fenella Woolgars portraits of Richard E Grant and Tanya Moodie will also be on display. I’m addicted to portraiture and character, says Woolgar, known for Call the midwife. Richard was extremely stoic and sat in a chair and a stack of books for two days.

James Fleet, of Four weddings and a funeral And The Vicar of Dibleyoffers its Danny Sapani, the British actor of Black Panther.

Not all are painters. Nicholas Farrell, who made a name for himself in chariots of fire, makes lino cuts, often of ducks. Ex-Emmerdale actor Sian Reese-Williams and Anastasia Hille, Gertrude in Benedict Cumberbatch Hamlet at the Barbican in 2015, have pottery in the show.

Still life with lemons by Mark Gatis. Photo: MaMa

There will also be bird photography by Sam West, known for many stage and screen roles, and who is currently filming the upcoming television series of All creatures big and small. I don’t see it as some photographers do as hunting or capturing, says West, now an ambassador for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. There is also a divide between those who watch birds and those who take pictures.

West, son of Timothy West and Prunella Scales, began photography as a child. But I was never good enough to make a career out of it. I have a decent eye for composition, which is useful as I conduct occasionally.

West will also provide a drawing, owned by his parents, by Hollywood star and talented artist Tony Curtis. It is one of the few (another is a painting by Nol Coward of a Jamaican port where he lived) that is not for sale.

Most of the works, including one by the late Antony Sher, donated by her husband, Greg Doran, cost hundreds or thousands of pounds. Many actors will try to be present at the exhibition to talk about their work, with a day planned for school children. Proceeds will go to the Theater Artists Fund, set up in 2020 by Sam Mendes, initially to help actors during Covid, but now to help those struggling or out of work.