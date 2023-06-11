Entertainment
Paintings by Mark Gatiss and John Lithgow among actors’ art exhibition | Exhibitions
At night, Mark Gatiss plays Sir John Gielgud at the National Theatre. During the day, he embodies the great Shakespearean actor at home on canvas.
Gatiss who became famous in The League of Gentlemen, had on-screen roles in Game Of Thrones And Doctor Whoand starred and co-wrote sherlock has long loved art. After making a television documentary about 1950s painter John Minton five years ago, he was inspired to start art lessons during Covid in 2021. Drawing and painting are both relaxing and stimulants, Gatiss told the Observer. I don’t know of any other activity where I lose myself so completely.
Now, with more than 20 leading British actors, it is contributing to an exhibition of works by actors next month. One is his still life of lemons; the other his Gielgud charcoal, which he draws while playing in The motive and the signala drama about the famous 1964 staging of Hamlet when Gielgud was directing Richard Burton. Art is stimulating and fun, says Gatiss. I live on tea, and the only time I’ve let a cup of tea get cold is when I’m painting.
The Many Actors Make Art (MaMa) exhibition is curated by Christopher Villiers, known for Emmerdale and movies including bloody sundayand Nancy Carroll, the Olivier Prize winner, who earlier this year was in the much-loved play Marjorie Premier.
I started painting as acting therapy, says Villiers. As an actor, you have little or no control, as you are told where to stand, etc. In art, you are responsible. Villiers will exhibit 15 of his paintings, including many lighthouses. I started making headlights because they’re supposed to keep us from going over the rocks.
His co-curator Carroll will feature some of his dog portraits in the exhibition, from July 11 at The Department Store gallery in Brixton. Carroll attended art and drama schools before focusing on acting. I love his collaborative process. But I have always done art as a hobby and, in my early days as an actor, also for extra income. I find the art meditative and a great balance to take action as it slows you down. The actors are also observers and creatives, which helps the art. Carroll agrees that in acting, we have no control. With art, you have so much more.
Included in the exhibition as an honorary Briton is American-born John Lithgow, winner of six Emmy Awards for performances such as 3rd Rock of the Sun. He exhibits three portraits, including that of Winston Churchill, whom he played in The crown, while Fenella Woolgars portraits of Richard E Grant and Tanya Moodie will also be on display. I’m addicted to portraiture and character, says Woolgar, known for Call the midwife. Richard was extremely stoic and sat in a chair and a stack of books for two days.
James Fleet, of Four weddings and a funeral And The Vicar of Dibleyoffers its Danny Sapani, the British actor of Black Panther.
Not all are painters. Nicholas Farrell, who made a name for himself in chariots of fire, makes lino cuts, often of ducks. Ex-Emmerdale actor Sian Reese-Williams and Anastasia Hille, Gertrude in Benedict Cumberbatch Hamlet at the Barbican in 2015, have pottery in the show.
There will also be bird photography by Sam West, known for many stage and screen roles, and who is currently filming the upcoming television series of All creatures big and small. I don’t see it as some photographers do as hunting or capturing, says West, now an ambassador for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. There is also a divide between those who watch birds and those who take pictures.
West, son of Timothy West and Prunella Scales, began photography as a child. But I was never good enough to make a career out of it. I have a decent eye for composition, which is useful as I conduct occasionally.
West will also provide a drawing, owned by his parents, by Hollywood star and talented artist Tony Curtis. It is one of the few (another is a painting by Nol Coward of a Jamaican port where he lived) that is not for sale.
Most of the works, including one by the late Antony Sher, donated by her husband, Greg Doran, cost hundreds or thousands of pounds. Many actors will try to be present at the exhibition to talk about their work, with a day planned for school children. Proceeds will go to the Theater Artists Fund, set up in 2020 by Sam Mendes, initially to help actors during Covid, but now to help those struggling or out of work.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jun/11/paintings-from-mark-gatiss-and-john-lithgow-among-exhibition-of-actors-art
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Narendra Modi reacts to Japanese diplomats’ food outings in Pune
- Paintings by Mark Gatiss and John Lithgow among actors’ art exhibition | Exhibitions
- Former Auburn football WR target shreds the old school he came from
- How to Care for a Shaved Head, According to Grooming Editors
- Google Ads broad match re-evaluation
- I want to talk to Pakistani army chief, but he’s not ready, says Imran Khan
- What is the Espionage Act and what could it mean for Donald Trump?
- Shubh Laabh fame Sarwam Kulkarni is happy to make her Bollywood debut in Bhumi Pednekar; said ‘she’s my favorite actress’
- Smartwatches as the wearables industry innovator
- South African President briefs Xi on Russia-Ukraine peace plan in Africa « Khabarhub
- The Regent of Gowa received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Medal of Honor from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo
- The Best Hollywood Studio Snacks