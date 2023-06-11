Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a special congratulatory note as actor Sharwanand marries





Samantha Ruth shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl) Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshitha Reddy in a grand yet intimate wedding on June 3 in Jaipur. Their wedding reception took place on June 9 in Hyderabad and brought together some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked with Sharwanand in the 2020 film Jaanuwas unable to attend the celebration as she is currently filming overseas for Citadel with Varun Dhawan. However, Samantha shared a social media post wishing the star. She shared an image of the couple on Instagram Stories and wrote Congratulations to you both. Wishing you a wonderful life together, with happy heart and emoji. The photo that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared was a collection of images from the wedding festivities that Sharwanand had posted on social media. He let the pictures do the talking and only dropped a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look at the images here: Ram Charan, who attended the wedding, also shared a special message with the couple. He wrote in the caption, Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness. Sharwanand replied to the message with heart and smile emojis. Actor Siddharth also attended the wedding and wished the couple a sweet note. He wrote, Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always my babies. Life is good, with a bunch of heart emojis. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Serbia shooting the Indian side of Citadel. The multi-series has productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The first episode stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra. The India chapter is led by Raj and DK, and is Samantha’s first collaboration with Varun Dhawan.

