Entertainment
Internet reacts to Kangana Ranaut calling Ranbir Kapoor lean white rat | Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines with her choice of words against Ranbir Kapoor as she objected to casting him as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. She called him a skinny white rat in desperate need of a tan and a pale drugged soy boy. However, netizens aren’t too impressed with Kangana’s language, with many comparing her to singer Azealia Banks. Many noticed his creative use of adjectives to insult industry insiders. Read also : Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s role as Lord Ram in the Ramayana, calling him a ‘skinny white rat’
Kangana Statement on Ranbir
As a report about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cast as Ram and Sita respectively in Nitesh’s Ramayana made headlines, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to slam the idea and the two actors. She wrote: “Recently I heard news of another upcoming Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (supposedly actor) who is in desperate need of a tan and a conscience, he is infamous for doing sly bad PR about almost everyone in the industry…known for feminizing and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself, Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one has watched or whose no one wants to do more games) has now taken a fancy to be Lord Rama.”
Reddit reacts to Kangana’s statement
Reacting to Kangana’s language against Ranbir, a Reddit user wrote on the opinion-sharing platform, Her insults are so creative. Pale looking drugged soy boy. Kangana is creative with adjectives, wrote another. One also asked, Skinny White Rat OMG, where does she get these names? I can’t look at Ranbir the same way again. A Reddit user also recalled, Hahaha, didn’t she also invent ubla hua anda (boiled egg)?
A Reddit user said in surprise: Never in my life would I have imagined the possibility of Kangana Ranaut using the term “Soy Boy”. Kangana is truly the Azelia Banks of Bollywood, wrote another. One person remarked: “Wow people, Kangana is meaner because she uses bad language from the start rather than doing it through her PR team. Sorry, that’s not a backstabbing bitch like the other great, lovely people.” “She really is a living landmine that keeps giving (and exploding). And I guess that’s what she was there for? Where does she come from with those descriptions of skinny white rat and drugged soy boy ?” read yet another comment.
Learn more about Ramayana
A recent report from Pinkvilla claimed that Ranbir has been busy with look tests for Ramayana and that Alia has also been confirmed for the role of Sita in the film. KGF star Yash is reportedly still in talks over the role of Raavan, but has yet to sign on the dotted line. Kangana, in his note, had said that Yash was very well suited to play Ram in the film.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/internet-kangana-ranaut-ranbir-kapoor-remarks-101686454286940.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Internet reacts to Kangana Ranaut calling Ranbir Kapoor lean white rat | Bollywood
- Bonds takes fourth on the final day of NCAA Championships
- The Art of Dressing Well, Inspired by Kim Taehyung: Tips for Men’s Fashion Etiquette | fashion trends
- Should we criticize parents for feeding their children ultra-processed foods?
- Political safari in North Sumatra, Ganjar socialized as Jokowi’s successor
- Disney Visa Cardholder Darth Vader Meet and Greet Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- News: Dr. Liam Hammer is appointed as the next Head of the International School of Lusaka
- Malaria vaccine progress: what’s next and distribution challenges
- Trump’s indictment by Jack Smith is devastating: A reckless criminal finally met his match
- If BJP wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi will become Narendra Putin, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a special congratulatory note as actor Sharwanand marries
- Jareds Daily: Bears lose again; Golden Knights One wins away