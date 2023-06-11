Internet reacts to Kangana Ranaut calling Ranbir Kapoor lean white rat | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines with her choice of words against Ranbir Kapoor as she objected to casting him as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. She called him a skinny white rat in desperate need of a tan and a pale drugged soy boy. However, netizens aren’t too impressed with Kangana’s language, with many comparing her to singer Azealia Banks. Many noticed his creative use of adjectives to insult industry insiders. Read also : Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s role as Lord Ram in the Ramayana, calling him a ‘skinny white rat’ Kangana Ranaut also called Ranbir Kapoor a “soy boy”.

Kangana Statement on Ranbir

As a report about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cast as Ram and Sita respectively in Nitesh’s Ramayana made headlines, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to slam the idea and the two actors. She wrote: “Recently I heard news of another upcoming Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (supposedly actor) who is in desperate need of a tan and a conscience, he is infamous for doing sly bad PR about almost everyone in the industry…known for feminizing and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself, Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one has watched or whose no one wants to do more games) has now taken a fancy to be Lord Rama.”

Reddit reacts to Kangana’s statement

Reacting to Kangana’s language against Ranbir, a Reddit user wrote on the opinion-sharing platform, Her insults are so creative. Pale looking drugged soy boy. Kangana is creative with adjectives, wrote another. One also asked, Skinny White Rat OMG, where does she get these names? I can’t look at Ranbir the same way again. A Reddit user also recalled, Hahaha, didn’t she also invent ubla hua anda (boiled egg)?

A Reddit user said in surprise: Never in my life would I have imagined the possibility of Kangana Ranaut using the term “Soy Boy”. Kangana is truly the Azelia Banks of Bollywood, wrote another. One person remarked: “Wow people, Kangana is meaner because she uses bad language from the start rather than doing it through her PR team. Sorry, that’s not a backstabbing bitch like the other great, lovely people.” “She really is a living landmine that keeps giving (and exploding). And I guess that’s what she was there for? Where does she come from with those descriptions of skinny white rat and drugged soy boy ?” read yet another comment.

Learn more about Ramayana

A recent report from Pinkvilla claimed that Ranbir has been busy with look tests for Ramayana and that Alia has also been confirmed for the role of Sita in the film. KGF star Yash is reportedly still in talks over the role of Raavan, but has yet to sign on the dotted line. Kangana, in his note, had said that Yash was very well suited to play Ram in the film.