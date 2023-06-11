Original American Horror Story Actor Confirms Season 12 Return, Praises Kardashian





After starring in three previous episodes, original american horror story Actor Zachary Quinto has confirmed his return in season 12. The anthology series, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, premiered on FX in 2011, exploring various characters and locations. Quinto portrayed Chad Warwick in house of murderone of the building’s former owners who was killed by the ghost of Tate Langdon, but is best known for his work as the creepy and manipulative Dr. Oliver Thredson/Bloody Face in Season 2, Asylum. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Absent from the show for a while, Quinto returned to play Sam in American Horror Story: NYCand now the actor has confirmed his involvement in season 12. In a recent interview with PEOPLEQuinto revealed that he will be making an appearance in the next episode, Delicate. The star also opened up about meeting Kardashian, including AHS the casting was announced in April and noted that it was “impressed” by his work. Read Quinto’s comments regarding his AHS back and Kim Kardashian below: I made an appearance in this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so beautiful and warm and, really, I don’t think she needed my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed with her wit and openness. I’m really looking forward to this season because I think she’s going to do a great job. How Casting Could Affect AHS Season 12 american horror story maintained a strong fanbase for years, but audiences expressed disappointment in later seasons, especially when new talent was introduced. While Kardashian shared that she was taking acting lessons, her casting was met with skepticism by longtime viewers, so Quinto’s comments may help ease some concerns about her future performance. Given her popularity and series veteran Emma Roberts will star alongside her, American Horror Story: Delicate might still manage to get stable ratings as well. Other additions to American Horror Story: Delicate include Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne. MJ Rodriguez also joined the cast for Season 12, and although she’s another newcomer to the AHS universe, the star previously worked with Murphy on Laid. After Quinto’s appearance on new Yorkhis cameo is sure to excite fans of the show, and it will be interesting to see if any other original cast members return, since he and Roberts are the only ones confirmed so far. Apart from distribution announcements, little is known about american horror story season 12, although apparently based on Danielle Valentine’s novel delicate condition, a first for the long-running series usually telling original stories. The upcoming novel explores an independent actress who tries to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization, only to have the men in her life seemingly manipulate her. It remains to be seen who Quinto will portray this time around, but casting news suggests that his involvement in american horror story could continue. Source: PEOPLE

