Slim Goodbody debuted on Captain Kangaroo in 1978 – The Hollywood Reporter





In the annals of audiovisual children, nothing can touch the reign of sesame street, currently in its 53rd season. So there is Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, which ran for 31 seasons on PBS. But not far behind Captain Kangaroo, the CBS children’s show that debuted in 1955 and ran for 29 years. It starred Bob Keeshan, who previously played Clarabell the Clown on NBC The Howdy Doody Show (14 seasons). Dressed in a colorful overcoat with deep pockets (which is why they called him “Kangouroo”), Keeshan served as an affable ringmaster on a loose format involving songs, puppets, cartoons and surprise guests. who passed by The Captain’s Place. In 1978, producer Jim Hirschfeld caught wind of John Burstein, an actor who had created a “healthcare superhero” character named Slim Goodbody, with an educational show. “Hirschfeld sent his production team to watch my show in New Jersey, and they really, really liked it,” Burstein, 73, recalled. “And they tell me, ‘You’re gonna be on Captain Kangaroo.’ ” It took some convincing from Keeshan — Slim wore a bodysuit covered in human organs — but when Kraft Foods agreed to sponsor the segments, he relented, and Burstein appeared on the show until 1981. (Another recurring segment was “Picture Pages”, which was hosted by Bill Cosby from 1980 until the show’s cancellation in 1984.) “Captain Kangaroo gave me the credibility that allowed my entire career to unfold,” Burstein says. “I just got a royalty check today from Discovery Streaming for things I did 35 years ago.” This story first appeared in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

