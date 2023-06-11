Bryan Cranston: Bryan Cranston is retiring? The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor reveals his career plans





Bryan Cranston wants to clarify recent reports about his career plans. Taking to Instagram, the acclaimed ‘Breaking Bad’ actor reassured fans that he is not retiring from acting. “Hi everyone, I wanted to talk about some news that may have been confusing even for me. I’m not retiring,” he shared along with lovely photos of him and his wife, Robin Dearden, at the Cannes Film Festival,” the “Breaking Bad” actor posted on Instagram. “Here’s what I plan to do: When I reach my 70th birthday in 2026, I’ll be hitting the pause button for a year. Wow, 70! I can’t believe it,” he continued. . “I’m not quite sure what ‘taking a break’ means at this point, but I think it will bring several benefits.” Cranston explained that taking a break from acting would allow him to spend more quality time with his wife of 34 years and give him a chance to have a “kind of ‘reset'” in his career. “I feel like I’m running out of fresh ideas on how to portray the characters I’m offered. So taking a step back to explore a larger life experience will help me rejuvenate my soul and tackle everything. future role in a more authentic way,” he said. “I’m going to disconnect from social media, get off the relentless commercial treadmill, and immerse myself in the timeless novels that I always promised myself I would read but didn’t have time to read,” he added. . Cranston’s statements follow his recent interview with GQ, where he outlined his three-year plan, which includes shutting down his production company, Moonshot Entertainment, and selling his stake in mezcal company Dos Hombres, which he co-owns with his former “Breaking Bad”. co-star Aaron Paul. He also recognized the need to give his wife a break. “For 24 years, Robin has been by my side, adapting her life to support mine as a celebrity. She has been the constant companion, wife of celebrity. She has had to pivot and adjust her life to suit the mine,” he revealed. “She got so much out of it, but it’s unbalanced. I want to restore that balance. She deserves it.” Once he hits 70, Cranston plans to settle in a quaint village where he can spend time learning a new language, cooking and gardening. “I want to immerse myself in this experience. The work will not be on my mind. I will not take phone calls,” he stressed. FAQs How old is Bryan Cranston?

Bryan Cranston is 67 years old. Is Bryan Cranston part of ‘Breaking Bad’?

Bryan Cranston is part of “Breaking Bad”.

