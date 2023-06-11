5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked the Orange Set





Bollywood Divas

When it comes to making bold fashion statements, Bollywood divas never fail to impress. Amidst the rainbow of colors, there’s something captivating about the vibrant shade of orange that brings an instant dose of sparkle and energy to any ensemble. From sleek dresses to playful mini dresses, these Bollywood stars have mastered the art of donning orange with flair and confidence. Featured Video Deepika Padukone

Deepika effortlessly pulls off a bold and bright look with a cut out and slit orange dress. The dress features full sleeves, adding an elegant touch to the ensemble. She completes the look with strappy black stilettos, adding a touch of edginess to the overall look. Kareena Kapoor

Known for her fashion-forward choices, Kareena stuns in an off-the-shoulder orange midi dress. The dress is super trendy and chic, showcasing her style sensibilities. Kareena’s hair is tied loosely which adds to the overall effortless and sophisticated vibe of the outfit. Katrina Kaif

Katrina opts for a simple yet timeless orange dress for a special event. The radiant hue of the dress perfectly complements her complexion and exudes liveliness. She pairs the dress with high heels, elongating her figure and adding a touch of elegance. Mithila Palkar

Mithila shows off her style prowess in an orange bodycon dress that hugs her curves perfectly. She takes the outfit one step further by pairing it with an oversized orange blazer, creating a chic and coordinated ensemble. Mithila completes the look with matching orange heels, adding an extra pop of color. critical i say

Kriti shows off her playful side in a little orange dress with ruffles. The dress adds a fun and feminine touch to her look, accentuating her youthful charm. She pairs it with complementary accessories and lets the dress take center stage, creating a lovely and alluring ensemble. Which is your favourite? Leave your comments below.

