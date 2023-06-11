Namor actor Tenoch Huerta charged with sexual assault





Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Tenoch Huerta has been accused of being a violent sexual predator by musician and activist Maria Elena Rios in a series of social media posts by Rios explaining his break with the organization, Poder Prieto , an anti-racism group in Mexico. , and her anger that the band allegedly posted a podcast about her on their website after she split from the band (and then didn’t pay her). When the group disputed Rios’ account (arguing that the group had no involvement in the production of the podcast and had simply posted a link to it on its website), she then accused them of protecting Huerta, who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Rios posted on social media (translated from Spanish), “I told them very clearly when I left their group that they protect the violent and sexual PREDATOR from @TenochHuerta that they did not post anything about me. They went anyway Get me to a concert of hypocrites to avoid scandals for their film @MarvelLATAM.

Who is Maria Elena Rios? Rios has been a renowned saxophonist in Mexico since she was little, but became more notable for her activism after an ex-boyfriend hired two men in 2019 to throw acid in Rios’ face. She stayed in the hospital for six months recovering from her facial burns, but has since become an activist against this shocking and common form of assault on women in Mexico (in recent years, nearly 30 women had acid thrown in their faces, and less than a third even reported the attacks). It was because of her militant work that she began to associate with Poder Prieto. What else did Rios have to say about Huerta? Rios developed Heuerta on social networks, assignment (translated from Spanish), “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a movie character like @TenochHuerta. Lovely seemingly the hallmark of a narcissist + a healthy dose of victimization.” She also did some general answers to the questions people had sent him, “‘And why didn’t you report?’ They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is inaccessible where they almost kill you and yet they don’t believe you where justice comes And no, I don’t want to be famous And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.” Huerta has yet to publicly respond to Rios’ claims. If you are a victim of sexual assault or misconduct based in the United States and need assistance, contact RAINN at 800-656-4673 to be connected with a trained member of staff at a provider. sexual assault services in your area. If you are based outside the United States, click here for a list of international sexual assault resources. Source: Discuss cinema on Twitter

