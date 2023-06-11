WATCH TODAY: LA Pride Parade in Hollywood set to culminate in 3 days of celebration





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The LA Pride Parade is due to cross Hollywood on Sunday, departing at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The parade, which marks the end of this year’s three-day Pride celebration, will move north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard and south on Cahuenga to Sunset. Ellen Leyva and Christiane Cordero will host the show broadcast on ABC7, Hulu and other streaming platforms. Comedian Margaret Cho will serve as “Icon Grand Marshal”, honoring her years of fighting racism and bullying and supporting LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Christopher Street West Association, which produces the LA Pride celebration. The late actor Leslie Jordan, who died aged 67 in October after suffering a heart attack while driving in Hollywood, will serve as “Legacy Grand Marshal”, a new designation that “will posthumously celebrate those who have had an everlasting impact on the hearts and lives of our community,” according to Christopher Street West.A group of relatives and friends of Jordan will participate in the parade in a custom vehicle. “We are thrilled with the heartfelt recognition of Christopher Street West for appointing Leslie as LA Pride’s Legacy Grand Marshal,” Jordan’s sister, Jana “Cricket” Jordan, said in a statement. “This honor further reinforces the positive impact he has had in the world, but more importantly for the LGBTQ+ community. His spirit continues to bring love and light.” The ACLU of Southern California was chosen as the “Community Grand Marshal” for the parade to recognize its 100th anniversary of “fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights.” LA Pride organizers noted that the ACLU helped Christopher Street West sue the city in 1970 so it could get a parade permit for the first Pride Parade. Singer-actress Janelle Mone will be among those joining the ACLU contingent in the parade. Sunday’s parade will be followed at noon by festivities at the LA Pride Village along Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The event will feature 90 vendors, two stages of live entertainment, food, drink and more. The ACLU fought for the historic Pride Parade in 1970 and continues to fight today The village will remain open until 8 p.m. On Saturday, Mariah Carey headlined day two of the two-day Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park and then expressed her gratitude to the crowd. “Thank you @lapride.” Carey tweeted. “You were amazing!! I love you so much!!” Carey’s concert on Saturday capped off a day that also included performances from King Princess, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Sasha Colby, Jenevieve, Vincint, Mad Tsai and Minke. ABC7 is your official LA Pride station! Join our hosts Ellen Leyva and Christiane Cordero as we stream the parade on ABC7, Hulu, and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles. Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your pride with #abc7eyewitness.

