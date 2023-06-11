Entertainment
The Beatles chronicle the rise of the bands through the lens of famed photographer Terry ONeill
We loved them, yeah, yeah, yeah.
John Lennon, with his wit and his little round glasses. Paul McCartney, smiling as he plays this violin-shaped bass. George Harrison, witty, mysterious and intense. And Ringo Starr happily keeps the beat.
The Beatles loved the camera almost as much as the camera loved them. Terry O’Neill frequently pressed the shutter button. He was there from the beginning and after the end.
O’Neill’s photographs, all together now in The Beatles: The Definitive Collection, capture several incredible decades. Even hardcore fans will find unfamiliar footage.
ONeill, who died in 2019, was a working-class English kid and amateur drummer when he started touring for Britains The Daily Sketch. He was 21, the youngest photographer on Fleet Street, he said. The tabloid photo editor thought he was a good fit to document Britain’s younger generation.
One day my editor said to me, There’s a new young band recording at Abbey Road, and we want you to go take some pictures, O’Neill recalled. I knew a lot of bands and the club scene in London, but this one was from Liverpool. Well, that band turned out to be the Beatles.
It was July 1, 1963 and the Beatles were on their new label recording a single, She Loves You. This song would soon change their lives, just as they would eventually change the culture. But this summer afternoon felt like another day.
He was unionized at the time, ONeill says of the UK recording industry. Technicians in maroon work coats, shirts and ties, who had to be paid overtime and took tea breaks. I didn’t like the light in the studio, so during one of those union breaks, I took the Beatles out into the yard for a portrait.
The Beatles, in shirts and ties, pretended to play a song for the camera. No guitar was plugged in. The drums were too big to drag outside, so Starr held drumsticks and a cymbal in the back. The setting of a small masonry lot looked like a shabby backyard.
But the Beatles’ love affair with the camera was already blossoming.
Yet the photographs sat unused for weeks. Finally, on a day of slow news, the newspaper ran one on the front page. The edition is sold out.
My photos were some of the very first press photos ever taken of the group, writes O’Neill, “It was the beginning of pop photos in the newspapers.
It was also the start of Beatlemania, which ONeill faithfully documented.
He surprised them at recording sessions in Abbey Road, where security guards quickly had to stop screaming fans from breaking in. And, ONeill caught them meeting Marlene Dietrich before a charity gala.
ONeill photographed them filming footage from the A Hard Days Night concert while 13-year-old Phil Collins applauded the audience.
Their professional relationship quickly turned personal, with ONeill becoming especially close to Starr. They strolled around London together, ONeill catching a shot outside 10 Downing St., where the drummer did his Winston Churchill impersonation.
There was this thing happening, a buzz in the street, ONeill says of those swing days in London. Things seemed to be changing: music, fashion, young people everywhere having fun, upsetting the older generation. It was news, and I was in the right place at the right time, with the right attitude.
No one could have predicted whether the fame and money would last. Inspired by Vidal Sassoon, Starr had his plan B: open a chain of hair salons. Their manager, Brian Epstein, seized every opportunity. He sent them on world tours, booked them for TV specials, and licensed their images for everything from cartoons to cheap wigs.
I remember we were sitting in his club called the Ad Lib Club at the back of Leicester Square, me, the Stones, the Beatles, ONeill wrote. We drank a few pints and talked about what we were going to do when it was over. None of us thought the success we had would last.
Eventually, however, the Beatles grew weary of endless traveling, constant personal appearances, and guest shots on variety shows. A particular low point was Another Beatles Christmas Show, a 1964 theatrical performance with comedy sketches. In one, appearing on stage in fur-lined parkas, they played Antarctic explorers chasing the Abominable Snowman.
Paul, John, George and Ringo hated it, ONeill said of that show, and vowed never to do anything like it again.
Other appearances began to be dropped. The band stopped touring in 1966. They spent more time cooped up in recording studios where ties were no longer needed, and marijuana breaks replaced tea breaks. They began to develop their individual interests, Harrison pushing deeper into religion, Lennon exploring the avant-garde.
By the late 1960s, ONeill’s photographs of them became fewer and fewer. There are photos of Lennon and Harrison at the grand opening of the Apple Store (the unsuccessful Beatles store, not today’s high-tech emporium). Several sequences document Starr’s offbeat acting career on the set of The Magic Christian with a whip-wielding Raquel Welch rehearsing for an appearance on Laugh-In.
Then, in 1970, the band broke up.
There are no photos here of Lennon after that and no explanation from ONeill. It may be because the musician has started spending more time in New York and with his new wife, Yoko Ono. Maybe as the star got more serious and political, posing for photos started to seem silly. Yet Lennon simply disappears from the book.
Harrison almost pulls his own disappearing act. There are a few photos of him looking serenely contemplative at his country estate in 1974 and a few cheerful ones of him at Starrs’ wedding to Barbara Bach in 1981. Lennon and McCartney still garnered the majority of publicity from anyway, and once the Beatles stopped being a mandatory commercial concern, Harrison lost any remaining interest in promoting the image.
McCartney and Starr, however, never had any disputes over fame or show business. They remained friends of Oeill and frequent subjects.
ONeill was there for the early years of McCartney’s solo career as he tried out different approaches and looks. And was there for the launch of Wings. ONeill also documented McCartney’s ambitious (and failed) film effort from 1984’s Give My Regards to Broad Street.
The best, however, are Starr’s wedding photos. ONeill doubled as guest and official photographer, capturing the ceremony and then moving on to the raucous reception. There, McCartney took over the piano, Starr casually picked up a guitar, and the world’s latest and most exclusive Beatles concert rocked the house.
O’Neill would go on to take many pictures of other celebrities in England and Hollywood. Briefly married to Faye Dunaway, he took the famous photo of her by the pool the day after his Oscar win for Network.
He sometimes asked his former friends to sit for him Starr giving a peace sign in the early 2000s, McCartney a pal from the very beginning posing for an article in the Sunday Times Magazine in 2008.
But the great days the glory days were only good memories.
They were young, says O’Neill. I was young and the world was young.
