Entertainment
Eric Adams embraces his image as New York’s nightlife mayor
In the city that doesn’t sleep, the mayor takes the motto to heart.
Eric Adams, who rose to prominence as New York’s nightlife mayor, recently lived up to his role at Nebula in Midtown.
Hizzoner was spotted there for the second time in weeks with two security guards attending a DJ set by Australian duo Nervo, from 12:30 a.m. to around 3:30 a.m.
He sipped Gray Goose and floated around four tables throughout the night, always the social butterfly, witnessed by a spy.
****
Joseph Sikora isn’t shy about being a white male star in Power Book IV: Force, the Starz series hugely popular with black audiences.
Sometimes the only thing people forget about diversity is diversity, Sikora told me.
The Chicago native will celebrate his joint birthday on June 15 at the Hustler Club with fellow Gemini and film producer Noel Ashman, as well as George Wayne, Damon Dash, Bo Dietl, Richie Rich, Anthony Haden-Guest and Federico Castelluccio.
The sexy club dancers will wear blonde wigs and form-fitting white dresses inspired by the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in Madison Square Garden in 1962.
Handsome Dick Manitoba of The Dictators will sing his version of New York, New York and a cover of a Ramones hit.
Sikora, who started performing at age 10, said, “It’s fun to go back to Chicago and tour the streets where I grew up.
During a recent visit, a bus driver recognized me and told his passengers that he had to stop to take a photo with me. Sikora complied happily.
Some areas of Chicago are so dangerous that insurers won’t cover the shooting, so we’re right at the border, Sikora said.
When asked about Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, the show’s co-producer, Sikora called him the best boss and recalled how 50 Cent told him, To know you is to love you, but when you stop hurting me money
He definitely wants his money by Monday, laughed Sikora.
****
Kansas native Arielle Raycene isn’t too upset about being cast as a stripper in Mel Gibson’s film Confidential Informant and a porn star in Pete Davidson’s Bupkis TV series.
All the actresses I admire have gone naked, she told me.
When I got to LA, I said I wouldn’t, and my manager called me and yelled at me. But I stuck to it.
His determination was dulled when he was offered a role in Confidential Informant, also starring Kate Bosworth, Nick Stahl and Dominic Purcell.
There was an intimacy coordinator on set to make sure you weren’t traumatized.
She wasn’t, but she doesn’t want her father to see her undressed. I told him, dad, no need to watch this.
Next, she plays an adult film actress in the upcoming series Peacock Bupkis.
Work is work. What do you want me to do? I can’t be picky. There are many other things to worry about, she said, mentioning the writers’ strike that could shut down Hollywood for many months.
Raycene kept her clothes on in the horror movie Kill Her Goats, but she still doesn’t understand the title. She asked the director. He said: I will tell you when you are older.
****
The star guest at Monday’s Billionaires Row book launch, by former Daily News reporter Katherine Clarke, will be writer-producer Joel Diamond, who spent 20 years living in the penthouse at 220 Central Park South, with a housekeeper and a full-time cook.
The book details how a combination of unbridled ambition and fierce selling has created a new $100 million apartment market for one percent global units to live in or, sometimes, just places to hide their money.
When Diamond lived there, his downstairs neighbors were Don Hewitt, creator and producer of 60 Minutes, and Charles Strouse, who composed the music for Bye Bye Birdie, Applause and Annie.
In the east building lived Beats mogul Jimmy Iovine and in the west penthouse was Candice Bergen who Diamond had a crush on. Once, he left a dozen roses for his doorman to ask her out on a date.
Since then, Diamond has produced over 100 Billboard records and 47 gold and platinum records.
Diamond says: As I look back on my 50-year journey starting as a high school nerd in Passaic, NJ, and singing at weddings and bar mitzvahs, to my exciting 20 years in the penthouse, including being anointed Cosmopolitan Magazines Bachelor of the month twice, I always go full throttle.
****
The Lindsay Lohans Mykonos hotspot, Lohan Beach House, will not be reopening this summer.
The Greek island beach club closed in 2019 after its MTV reality show was canceled.
The Mean Girls star is busy expecting her first child with hubby Bader Shammas.
Lohan, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, has teamed up with skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth to become the face of his famous 24-karat gold Hydra-Gel eye patches.
In a recent ad, she wears a helmet and runs the hotline at 1-844-EYE-CONS to answer fan questions about patches that keep her looking fresh.
During the video, she looks at herself in a pocket mirror and says Honey, you’ve never looked so good! a line from The Parent Trap she did in 1998 when she was 12.
****
Andy Warhols The Witch, a portrayal of Margaret Hamilton from The Wizard of Oz, stars in the Pride Show at the Charles Saffatis Carlton Fine Arts on Madison Ave.
The exhibition features top LGBTQ artists, including Keith Haring, Linjie Deng and Queer allies Jean-Michel Basquiat and Romero Britto, whose work, Just Love Me, encapsulates the message of Pride Month.
****
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the subject of conversation at Michael Karim’s new Mediterranean restaurant, White Olive, on W. 55th St.
Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia and Kayla Rockefeller drove their knives and forks into the talkative and money-hungry couple, taking a dim view of their treatment of royal parents.
Also in the restaurant were art heiress Libbie Mugrabi, comic Dyan Forest and cosmetic dermatologist Dr Ariel Ostad.
****
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/ny-richard-johnson-mayor-adams-lindsay-lohan-andy-warhol-20230611-zjrl7zamxvax3lynmlio2kqbri-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thousands of Afghan refugees in UK set to become homeless | refugees
- Eric Adams embraces his image as New York’s nightlife mayor
- Foreign powers, Imran Khan and his foreign relations
- A healing bench installed by Sudbury, Ontario.cancer survivor
- A succession actor who took his character’s emotions too far
- Mizzou footballs annual quest to record four wins in non-conference play
- Diana, Princess of Wales: A look at the fashion icon’s tailored street style and effortless outfits
- How to Reverse Image Search on Google
- Maui Woman Entering Peace Corps Mission | News, Sports, Jobs
- A strong earthquake hits northern Japan; No damage was reported
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates India on winning the 2023 Asian Women’s Junior Hockey Cup and reads Indian PM’s motivational words for young champions
- US Open 2023: Decades after nearly upsetting Tiger Woods, grinder finally gets his chance at the national championship | Golf News and Tour Information