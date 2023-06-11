Eric Adams embraces his image as New York’s nightlife mayor

In the city that doesn’t sleep, the mayor takes the motto to heart.

Eric Adams, who rose to prominence as New York’s nightlife mayor, recently lived up to his role at Nebula in Midtown.

Mayor Eric Adams points to NYPD boxer Frank Russo’s winning belt held by NYPD Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey during the badge battle at Terminal 5 in Manhattan on March 31, 2023.

(LUIZ C. RIBEIRO/Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily New)

Hizzoner was spotted there for the second time in weeks with two security guards attending a DJ set by Australian duo Nervo, from 12:30 a.m. to around 3:30 a.m.

He sipped Gray Goose and floated around four tables throughout the night, always the social butterfly, witnessed by a spy.

Joseph Sikora isn’t shy about being a white male star in Power Book IV: Force, the Starz series hugely popular with black audiences.

Sometimes the only thing people forget about diversity is diversity, Sikora told me.

The Chicago native will celebrate his joint birthday on June 15 at the Hustler Club with fellow Gemini and film producer Noel Ashman, as well as George Wayne, Damon Dash, Bo Dietl, Richie Rich, Anthony Haden-Guest and Federico Castelluccio.

The sexy club dancers will wear blonde wigs and form-fitting white dresses inspired by the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in Madison Square Garden in 1962.

Handsome Dick Manitoba of The Dictators will sing his version of New York, New York and a cover of a Ramones hit.

Sikora, who started performing at age 10, said, “It’s fun to go back to Chicago and tour the streets where I grew up.

Joseph Sikora visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2023 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

During a recent visit, a bus driver recognized me and told his passengers that he had to stop to take a photo with me. Sikora complied happily.

Some areas of Chicago are so dangerous that insurers won’t cover the shooting, so we’re right at the border, Sikora said.

When asked about Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, the show’s co-producer, Sikora called him the best boss and recalled how 50 Cent told him, To know you is to love you, but when you stop hurting me money

He definitely wants his money by Monday, laughed Sikora.

Kansas native Arielle Raycene isn’t too upset about being cast as a stripper in Mel Gibson’s film Confidential Informant and a porn star in Pete Davidson’s Bupkis TV series.

All the actresses I admire have gone naked, she told me.

When I got to LA, I said I wouldn’t, and my manager called me and yelled at me. But I stuck to it.

His determination was dulled when he was offered a role in Confidential Informant, also starring Kate Bosworth, Nick Stahl and Dominic Purcell.

There was an intimacy coordinator on set to make sure you weren’t traumatized.

She wasn’t, but she doesn’t want her father to see her undressed. I told him, dad, no need to watch this.

Next, she plays an adult film actress in the upcoming series Peacock Bupkis.

Work is work. What do you want me to do? I can’t be picky. There are many other things to worry about, she said, mentioning the writers’ strike that could shut down Hollywood for many months.

Raycene kept her clothes on in the horror movie Kill Her Goats, but she still doesn’t understand the title. She asked the director. He said: I will tell you when you are older.

The star guest at Monday’s Billionaires Row book launch, by former Daily News reporter Katherine Clarke, will be writer-producer Joel Diamond, who spent 20 years living in the penthouse at 220 Central Park South, with a housekeeper and a full-time cook.

The book details how a combination of unbridled ambition and fierce selling has created a new $100 million apartment market for one percent global units to live in or, sometimes, just places to hide their money.

When Diamond lived there, his downstairs neighbors were Don Hewitt, creator and producer of 60 Minutes, and Charles Strouse, who composed the music for Bye Bye Birdie, Applause and Annie.

In the east building lived Beats mogul Jimmy Iovine and in the west penthouse was Candice Bergen who Diamond had a crush on. Once, he left a dozen roses for his doorman to ask her out on a date.

Since then, Diamond has produced over 100 Billboard records and 47 gold and platinum records.

Diamond says: As I look back on my 50-year journey starting as a high school nerd in Passaic, NJ, and singing at weddings and bar mitzvahs, to my exciting 20 years in the penthouse, including being anointed Cosmopolitan Magazines Bachelor of the month twice, I always go full throttle.

The Lindsay Lohans Mykonos hotspot, Lohan Beach House, will not be reopening this summer.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Fashion Show at Gotham Hall on February 9, 2023 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siria)

The Greek island beach club closed in 2019 after its MTV reality show was canceled.

The Mean Girls star is busy expecting her first child with hubby Bader Shammas.

Lohan, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, has teamed up with skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth to become the face of his famous 24-karat gold Hydra-Gel eye patches.

In a recent ad, she wears a helmet and runs the hotline at 1-844-EYE-CONS to answer fan questions about patches that keep her looking fresh.

During the video, she looks at herself in a pocket mirror and says Honey, you’ve never looked so good! a line from The Parent Trap she did in 1998 when she was 12.

Andy Warhols The Witch, a portrayal of Margaret Hamilton from The Wizard of Oz, stars in the Pride Show at the Charles Saffatis Carlton Fine Arts on Madison Ave.

The exhibition features top LGBTQ artists, including Keith Haring, Linjie Deng and Queer allies Jean-Michel Basquiat and Romero Britto, whose work, Just Love Me, encapsulates the message of Pride Month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the subject of conversation at Michael Karim’s new Mediterranean restaurant, White Olive, on W. 55th St.

Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia and Kayla Rockefeller drove their knives and forks into the talkative and money-hungry couple, taking a dim view of their treatment of royal parents.

Also in the restaurant were art heiress Libbie Mugrabi, comic Dyan Forest and cosmetic dermatologist Dr Ariel Ostad.

