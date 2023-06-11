Janet Jackson celebrates 50 years of success at the Hollywood Bowl – Daily News

Singer-songwriter, actress and dancer Janet Jackson turns 50 in the world of music during his Together Again tour. The ride also commemorates the 30th anniversary of her 1993 self-titled album and the 25th anniversary of her highly successful 1997 album, “The Velvet Rope.”

Jackson, the 10th and youngest child in the star-studded Jackson family, gave the sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night just a sampling of his illustrious career filled with success over the course of a a two-hour set that included 40 songs. The 57-year-old singer officially started performing at the age of 7 when she joined her older brother Randy on stage at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas.

She deepened her catalog on this tour, dusting off “When I Think of You,” a track written by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for Jackson when she was still a teenager.

“It was my very first No. 1 song…I was 19,” the soft-spoken singer told the crowd, who responded as enthusiastically to the 1986 hit as they did to the snippets of her most recent album like “No Sleep” off of the 2015 release “Unbreakable” and an unreleased song, “Keep Dancing”.

Janet Jackson fans, from left, Rob Engleton, Madin Lopez and Jade Cagz pose for a photo at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ludacris performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Janet Jackson fans, from left, Helena and Rosa Jones pose for a photo at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

An advertisement for the Janet Jacksons concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Janet Jackson fans, from left, Levon Bean and Jannelah Champ pose for a photo at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ludacris performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Janet Jackson fans pose for photos outside the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Fans of Janet Jackson’s mother and daughter, from left, Michelle and Michelle Harvey pose for a photo at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ludacris performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Ludacris and Lil’ Fate perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ludacris performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Janet Jackson fans, from left, Aleasha Simmons and Randi Ferguson pose for a photo at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Ludacris and Lil’ Fate perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ludacris performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Janet Jackson fans, from left, Jack Medina, Brian Randall, Martin Howell and Brian Cron pose for a photo at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Ludacris and Lil’ Fate perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ludacris performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Jackson’s show at the Hollywood Bowl marked the official kickoff of the venue’s LA Phil concert season, an evening that typically highlights all ticket-supported programs, including YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). The program provides children ages 5-18 with free instruments, instruction, and opportunities to perform on concert stages around the world.

That night, 16 kids came out to play Jackson’s award-winning 1993 hit, “Again,” with Hollywood Bowl Orchestra principal bandleader Thomas Wilkins leading the charge. Although she sang the majority of the song, she held out her mic for the fans to sing along. And they did it, very, very hard.

“It’s so good to be home, I love you LA,” Jackson, who grew up in Encino, told the audience.

The show was incredibly fast-paced, with Jackson taking very few breaks other than quickly leaving the stage to change his wardrobe. She had 40 hits to cram into the set, many of which were split up and chained together to flow into fun mixes. While there were backing tracks, she always sang live and danced like crazy. His backup quartet of dancers looked like they were just trying to keep up.

Not only did she skim through the songs that her fans loved, but the unique choreography that many of those patrons no doubt practiced in their bedrooms and clubs back in the day. There were plenty of people dancing in their seats and in the aisles, imitating Jackson as she danced to songs like “Control,” “Nasty” and “I Get Lonely.”

There were also some fun Easter eggs in this set, like Jackson and one of his backup dancers recreating his iconic 1993 Rolling Stone magazine cover during the song “If.” Her dancing is always so vibrant, playful and sometimes so sexy that it will make you blush. The moves on “Magic Mike” have nothing to do with Jackson’s sultry glide.

Although the temperatures cooled quickly on Saturday night and fans were lightly steamed up and then drenched in rain, they stayed until the end to dance to “Escapade” and dance to Jackson’s ode to his big brother. Michael with “Scream”. She ended the main set by uniting the masses with “Rhythm Nation,” which was accompanied by a huge fireworks display.

The stage went dark, but after a quick break, screens placed throughout the venue showed Jackson live backstage, putting on makeup and sipping water. She looked at the camera, then returned to the stage for an encore of a single song, causing fans to stand up, dance and sing once again with “Together Again.”

Jackson’s tour opener, rapper and actor Ludacris, was also a lot of fun. He credited Jackson for helping launch his career 23 years ago and played songs like “Area Codes”, “Act a Fool”, “Stand Up” and his collaborative songs like “Yeah” with Usher, “Glamorous” with Fergie and “All I Do is Win” with DJ Khaled. He also thanked fans of the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, in which he plays Tej Parker, for supporting him as he he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame down the street from the Hollywood Bowl just three weeks ago.

The crowd really went wild and sang and danced their hearts out when he delivered “Move Bitch” and “Get Back” back to back to end his set with help from fellow rapper and friend Lil’ Fate.

Janet Jackson

When: Saturday June 10

Or: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

Following: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland. 21 and over only. Tickets are sold out, but available through secondary sellers from $400 on AXS.com.