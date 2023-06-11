Entertainment
Disc golf is growing in popularity
ROME- Love golf and want to try something different? Or are you bored and want to try something new? Bomber Disc Golf, an 18-hole course through the Griffiss International Sculpture Garden and the Nature Trail at Griffiss Business and Technology Park, might have what you’re looking for.
How does it work, you ask? Think of it as baskets instead of holes on the golf course and throw a disc into those baskets.
Bomber Disc Golf Course was a joint venture between and jointly funded by the Griffiss Park Landowners Association (GPLA) and the Griffiss Local Development Corp. (GLDC). The course was completed in 2020 and three years later continues to be an important community asset. GPLA oversees the general running of the course; GLDC provides maintenance through a personnel services contract.
In large part, the joint venture was “to attract high-level talent to the businesses that make up Griffiss Park,” says Hannah Phillips, director of marketing and communications at Mohawk Valley Edge. “It’s another way to connect amenities to different groups of people,” continues Phillips. “The disc golf course is part of the sculpture garden and nature trail and there is a lot going on in the park which is appealing to both professionals and children.”
Bomber Disc Golf is for all ages. And that’s play as you can; you don’t have to take the whole course. There are really talented players mixed with many amateurs who play this sport.
Sean Partee, from Herkimer, discovered Bomber Disc Golf with a friend on YouTube and is now an avid player at the Rome site. He is now part of the Mohawk Valley Disc Golf Association league in Rome, which is run by Jeff Darling. It’s a casual doubles league, with a $10 per week membership fee, and you can join anytime. The league meets at 4:45 p.m. at the course on Thursdays. More information on their Facebook page, Mohawk Valley Disc Golf Association (Rome, NY).
The mission of players in this sport is unique in that it is to bring more people to parks and natural areas, without interfering with the enjoyment of others.
“The course is so well designed that it never crosses the walking paths that people enjoy and stay away from all the carvings on the course,” says Partee.
What attracted Partee the most to the sport, apart from the low cost of playing it, was the fact that it is so natural and nature is preserved. “We don’t cut trees and we can use the land we already have when designing the courses,” says Partee.
Partee says it can be surprising how difficult it is to get a disc-style frisbee to go where you want it to go if you’re not used to it. But joining the league in Rome helped Partee tremendously in getting tips and advice from other players, and he just kept getting better at the game.
Partee runs a few leagues in the area as well as a handicap league to introduce new players to the sport with a slightly easier format, so they feel more comfortable. This league will meet Mondays at the course at 5:45 p.m. for the next two months.
What really drew Partee to the sport was the discus flying when you throw it the way you want. “Doing the shape you want it to do in the air is really compelling,” says Partee. “Seeing the flight of the disc go the way you want it to after you throw it is magical. It’s a very simple yet beautiful thing. The first time I did that curve in the air and made this go drive away, it made me want to do it again and again.
Bomber Disc Golf at Griffiss Park is free and open to the public, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, it is recommended to play from dawn until dusk as the course is not fully lit. The parking lot is located at the Ellsworth Trailhead of the Griffiss Sculpture Garden. The only hazards to watch out for are groundhog holes on the front nine and poison ivy on the back nine. If you wish to enroll, you are welcome to come to the course and try it out; there is almost always someone playing.
Players should bring their own discs, but they are readily available in town. Records can be borrowed from the Jervis Public Library and Copper City Brewing. You can also buy them at local sporting goods stores.
Get more information and game rules, on line.
