» ESYO Receives $3.5 Million Capital Projects Fund Grant
The Empire State Youth Orchestra on Tuesday received a $3.5 million grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to support renovation efforts at its new Scotia-Glenville campus.
The grant is part of a larger $90.5 million package called the Capital Projects Fund, which funds large-scale capital projects in 19 arts and culture organizations across the state, including three from the region. from the capital: ESYO; the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall; and Art Omi in Ghent.
From New York to the North Country, we are investing in our state’s strong arts and culture sector to ensure that all New Yorkers, regardless of background, have access to the transformative power of art, said Tuesday. Governor Kathy Hochul in an announcement. .
ESYO, which hosts 14 youth ensembles and student musician orchestras from the Capital Region and western New England, plans to use the funds to renovate the former parish center at St. Joseph in Scotia-Glenville. The 8-acre campus will mark the organization’s first permanent home since its founding in 1979.
This campus will give us the ability to house our entire program, serve hundreds of students and youth from across the region in one place, expand our after-school programming, and truly create a space designed for young people with young people in mind, said Rebecca Calos. , the Executive Director of ESYO.
The location will include a giant acoustically designed orchestra rehearsal hall, music studios and section rooms, administrative offices and a flex room.
The intent of the project is to create a forever home for ESYO, Calos said.
The grant comes during the quiet phase of ESYO’s fundraising campaign, where it is working to secure funding from public sources, including pending funding federal funding application of $4 million by the United States. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.
Last August, the organization also received $1.5 million in funding from the Schenectady County Legislature. The state grant, in addition to funding from Schenectady County, puts the organization at one-third of its total goal of $15 million.
It’s such an amazing gift, and it’s really a vote of confidence in our project because the application process was super rigorous and very competitive,” Calos said. Over the next few months, we were hoping to be halfway there and able to be more public about what we need to do to get the remaining funds in place.
According to Calos, the construction of the premises comes at a critical point for the well-being of young people, as it will allow ESYO to function not only as a musical organization, but also as a safe space for students to explore. their artistic voice and to bring that voice to the public square.
When you’re looking nationwide youth mental health crisisit’s really important to have spaces where young people can come together, be themselves and feel safe in this environment, and feel supported by adults who can really nurture this talent and give them the freedom to do so , Calos said.
ESYO hopes to open the doors to its new campus, which will be called the ESYO Center for Musical Youth, in 2025, although Calos admits that is an ambitious goal. More immediate next steps include completing a major rehearsal space that could be used sooner rather than later.
It is really essential that our young people have a safe space to rehearse, Calos said. Although we are so grateful for the generosity of spaces rented to us etc., not all of these spaces are acoustically treated. Therefore, students have to put up with things that are really unhealthy for their hearing and even for their eyesight, so being in a building that was designed specifically for musicians is really important to us.
When completed, Calos says, the ESYO Center for Young Musicians will be the only music center for young people in New York City.
It’s going to be very unique in terms of what it’s built for and who it’s built for, Calos said. I can name many sports centers that have been built for children, but it is impossible to name a center that was built solely for the purpose of making music in acoustically designed spaces.
Those interested in learning more about ESYO or the ESYO Center for Musical Youth are encouraged to visit esyo.org or contact Rebecca Calos at [email protected].
