Bollywood divas who had a normal birth, from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Motherhood is the most difficult journey for any woman in her life. It involves a lot of emotional and psychological experiences, which a woman has to endure to bring new life into this world. However, with the changing times, we have seen many women enjoying this journey as an exceptional process of self-discovery and seeing it as something magical. For example, many of our favorite B-City celebrity divas have proven that motherhood is a whole different journey, and with their active lifestyles and willful creativity during these special months, they’ve been setting new trends ever since. conception until the delivery of their child. Well, take a look at these strong and brave celebrity moms who endured normal labor during childbirth.

#1. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had a normal delivery for her son, Vayu

Bollywood’s best-known fashionista and flawless actress, Sonam Kapoor married the man of her dreams, Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. After four years of marriage, the actress announced her pregnancy in March 2021. Subsequently, the couple were blessed with their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022. The actress had given birth naturally.

Recommended Reading: Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Celeb Moms Who Designed Personalized Nurseries for Their Little Ones

#2. Raveena Tandon had a normal delivery for her son, Ranbirvardhan

Talented actress, Raveena Tandon married prominent film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004. The actress had a lavish destination wedding at the iconic Udaipur Palace. Interestingly, even before her marriage, Raveena had become the mother of her daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, whom she had adopted. Later, she gave birth to her other two children, Rasha (2005) and Ranbirvardhan (2007). In the case of her son, the actress had a normal delivery.

#3. Tara Sharma Saluja had a normal delivery for her sons, Zen and Kai

Me fame, Tara Sharma was one of the most beloved icons of youth in the 90s. As people looked forward to the actress’ prosperous film career, she went on to marry her beau, Roopak Saluja in November 2007, at the peak of his career. Subsequently, the actress gave birth to her sons, Zen and Kai through normal delivery.

#4. Twinkle Khanna had a normal delivery for his daughter, Nitara

Twinkle Khanna married Bollywood’s OG kiladi, Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. The couple had fallen in love while filming various movies together. The couple welcomed their first child, son, Aarav a year later in September 2002. However, they completed their family nearly 12 years after their marriage when Twinkle gave birth to their daughter, Nitara in 2012. Despite pregnancy late, Twinkle had undergone a normal childbirth for his daughter.

#5. Sussanne Khan had a normal delivery for her son, Hrehaan

Bollywood idol, Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in December 2000, even before he made his first hit movie, Say no.. i love you in 2001. The couple are blessed with two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hredhaan (born in 2008). Interestingly, Sussane had a normal delivery at the time of her first child, but for her second born, she had undergone a cesarean section due to complications.

Check This Out: Bipasha Basu to Alia Bhatt, the B-Town moms who celebrated a lavish baby shower ceremony

#6. Mira Rajput Kapoor had a normal delivery for her daughter, Misha

Dashing actor, Shahid Kapoor broke millions of hearts when he married his beloved, Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. The duo met through family ties and their match turned from a match-arranged as a love match. Shortly after, the couple began their parenting journey with the birth of their daughter, Misha Kapoor, on August 26, 2016. Mira had had a normal delivery when her baby girl was born. A few years later, the family is complete with the arrival of their son, Zain Kapoor.

#7. Madhuri Dixit had a normal delivery for her sons, Arin and Ryan

Bollywood’s Most Loved dhak-dhak daughter, Madhuri Dixit surprised everyone when she heard the news of her secret marriage in the United States to her NRI heart surgeon-in-law, Shriram Nene, in October 1999. The actress had completely emigrated to the United States after her marriage, and it wasn’t until she welcomed her two sons, Arin (2003) and Ryan (2005). For both times, Madhuri maintained a healthy pregnancy and delivered her sons normally.

#8. Kalki Koechlin had a normal delivery for her daughter, Sappho

Kalki Koechlin gave love a second chance after her divorce from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap when she started dating Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. And it was in September 2019 that she announced that she had conceived her first child with her beau. Subsequently, on February 7, 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter, Sappho. She had given birth to her daughter normally using a water birth technique.

Also Read: 5 Famous Fashion Influencers Who Divorced in Their 20s: Kritika Khurana to Malvika Sitlani

#9. Kajol had a normal delivery for her daughter, Nysa

Kajol married the tall, dark and handsome actor, Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. They had been dating for a long time and were madly in love with each other before deciding to take the nuptial step. However, the couple suffered a small setback in their personal lives when, less than a year later, Kajol suffered a miscarriage. Nevertheless, she then gave birth to her daughter, Nysa in 2003 after a normal delivery.

#ten. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a normal delivery for her daughter, Aaradhya.

Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai married the man of her dreams, Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Their wedding was grand and lavish in the presence of some of the top-rated celebrities. After nearly four years of marital bliss, the couple embarked on the journey of parenthood when they welcomed their bundle of joy, daughter, Aaradhya in November 2011. Interestingly, Aishwarya had a normal delivery, despite some complications.

What do you think of these famous moms who gave birth naturally?

Next Read: Divas Who Opted For Traditional South Indian Baby Shower Ceremony, Aishwarya Rai At Sameera Reddy

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)