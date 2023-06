Australian stage and film actress Camilla Ah Kin has died aged 58. She died at Sacred Heart Hospice in Darlinghurst on June 9 after a long illness. A graduate of the WA Academy of Performing Arts in 1989, Ah Kin was well known to audiences on stage and screen. She has performed with most major Australian companies including Bell Shakespeare, Sydney Theater Company, Belvoir, Melbourne Theater Company, Black Swan, Ensemble Theater and Griffin Theater Company. She was an ambassador for the Sydney Fringe Festival in 2016. Ah Kin has contributed heavily to productions such as Hansard monologues, Jump for Jordan, silent disco And The maids. She played Cleopatra in Shakespeares Antony and Cleopatrapresented by Sport for Jove. Ah Kin has also appeared in films including Hold the man, The greenhouse AndRooster and was a regular performer on television series such as Go home,Halifax fp,blue heels Andall saints. She has been a passionate activist within the entertainment industry for 30 years and received a Gold MEAA Badge of Honor earlier this year. During her career in the performing arts, she has been a director, teacher, mentor, panelist, political innovator and highly skilled actor, much admired by her peers, a MEAA spokesperson said in an article on the social networks. Camilla has been a member of the NSW Branch Committee, a long-term Equity Delegate to the Federal Council and member of the AFN, a staff member as an NSW Equity Organizer for several years, and most recently a member of our board of directors. With kindness and tough love, she held her #MEAAequity family accountable. RIP. In a Facebook post, actor and playwright Tim McGarry wrote, “It was her wish to leave this world quietly, and she did. Our feisty, feisty, adventurous, big-hearted Camille, with her beaming, sweet smile, is free.

