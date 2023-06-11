Entertainment
Americas Greatest Heart Run & Walk returns to promote a healthier future
WHITESBORO — The public is invited to help raise funds for the American Heart Association and discover healthier lifestyles as America’s Largest Heart Run and Walk returns Saturday, June 17 at Accelerate Sports, 5241 Judd Road .
“All kinds of people will come to join the fight against heart disease and stroke,” said Katherine McCarthy, AHA’s senior director of marketing communications for New York State. “It’s a great tradition in the Mohawk Valley.”
“Heart and brain health are very serious topics in our region,” said Frank Mastrovito of Mastrovito Hyundai, chair of this year’s America’s Largest Heart Run and Walk. “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by heart disease or stroke and I’m happy to lead the charge for this year’s Heart Run & Walk. We have a lot of support, and I know this community event will improve the health of our friends and neighbors in the future. »
The event raises funds for the AHA, including research funding. There are currently three major AHA-funded research projects in the Mohawk Valley region, McCarthy said. These locally made advances, made possible through fundraisers such as Heart Run and Walk, have the potential to affect the health of people across the country and beyond.
“Care for heart disease and stroke is constantly evolving,” McCarthy said.
But the Heart Run and Walk is also hosting a Healthy for Good Expo event where attendees can learn about high blood pressure — “the silent killer,” McCarthy said — and hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation, a technique for rescue that McCarthy said has been in the forefront of public attention lately since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Three Red Cap Ambassadors will share their first-hand stories to help inspire participants in America’s Biggest Heart Run and Walk. Clinton’s Lisa Provost will talk about her ascending aortic aneurysm; Marybeth Roser of Deerfield will talk about her cardiac tamponade with pericardial effusion; and Oneida County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Lisi of New Hartford will remember his robotic surgery to clear two blocked arteries.
This is the second year the event has returned in person after the pandemic, McCarthy added.
All parking will be at OHM BOCES, 4747 Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford, and buses will transport attendees to Accelerate Sports. Registration for the 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 with the race at 8:30 a.m. The opening ceremonies for the three-mile walk will be at 9 a.m.
There is also pre-registration from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford and from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Accelerate Sports.
The Healthy for Good Expo runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Accelerate Sports, with health screenings provided by MVHS.
The Heart Telethon fundraiser will be televised on WKTV NewsChannel 2 from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17. The WIBX Heart Radiothon and Treadmill Challenge will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at Accelerate Sports.
America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk is a centuries-old Utica tradition, said Mike McGraw, AHA Board Member and Chair of the Show and Course Committee for Run and Walk. walk from the biggest heart in America.
“This event provides an incredible opportunity for our community to come together to rally around the American Heart Association and the work we do in the Mohawk Valley,” McGraw said. “I am delighted to be involved again this year and I look forward to another successful weekend.”
Sponsors include Mastrovito Hyundai; NYCM; Bassett Healthcare Network; Mohawk Valley Health System; Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig; Slocum-Dickson Medical Group; Adirondack Bank; Preferred mutual; NYSCOPBA; First, Utica; WKTV; WIBX; The daily sentinel; and New York Sash.
“Accelerate generously hosts us at no cost, and we hosted a successful event there last year, when we returned in person,” Mastrovito said.
To register for the event, visit www.UticaHeartRunWalk.org. For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].
