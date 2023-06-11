Go behind the scenes with Bravo! Vail in webinar





Cheer! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray and Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott will join us to share how the festival builds year after year.

Courtesy picture Cheer! Vail Music Festival has been entertaining audiences for 35 years. Wednesday, June 14 before his 36e season, well done! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray and Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott will join journalist Greg Dobbs for a Zoom webinar to share how this festival builds year after year. “Bravo! Vail is such an integral part of our summers, and many of us can take effortless pleasant evenings for granted,” said James Kenly, Executive Director of the Vail Symposium. how they are building a world-class festival here in Vail.” Congratulations every year! Vail brings the world’s finest orchestras to Vail to present classical repertoire, world premieres and popular interpretations. This season’s program includes the New York Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with legendary soloists like Joshua Bell, James Ehnes, Hilary Hahn and Yunchan Lim. And during the beautiful summer evenings, guests and locals gather from the four corners of the valley to savor the fruit of the colossal work of the “10,000 hours” invested by everyone, from the musicians to the accommodation and hospitality partners who host and feed the performers and crew and volunteers who produce over 70 performances to the specialist who tunes the pianos to perfection in demanding high mountain climatic environments. Join Bravo! Vail General Manager Caitlin Murray and Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott pull back the curtain and peek behind the scenes at Bravo! Vail. Veteran journalist Greg Dobbs will host an extensive Q&A exploring stories about performer idiosyncrasies (did you know the New York Philharmonic tunes its “A” to a different frequency than other orchestras?), disasters averted (remember when it snowed on opening night?) and unexpected moments of sparkle. About the speakers Support local journalism Give Caitlin Murray served as Bravo! Executive Director of Vail since 2018. During that time, she led the organization through the challenges of the pandemic and maintained the presence of world-class music in the Vail community. Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott was artistic director of Bravo! Vail Music Festival since 2011. She enjoys performing, recording, commissioning and planning a wide variety of music spanning many centuries and styles. She is currently working on recording the complete Mozart concertos with the Odense Symphony Orchestra in Denmark and all of Haydn’s piano sonatas for release on Bridge Records. Veteran correspondent Greg Dobbs will host this program. From his “boots on the ground” news coverage in over 80 countries around the world, particularly in the Middle East and Russia (as well as coverage of the US space program), Greg Dobbs is a professional speaker on world affairs, author of two books (and two more in the works) and journalist for nearly 50 years.

