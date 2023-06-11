Bollywood music program captivates Uzbekistan, strengthening cultural ties





In a captivating display of India’s soft power, a Bollywood-themed music program has taken Uzbekistan by storm, gaining immense popularity and demonstrating the deep admiration for Hindi films in the Central Asian nation. . The hit TV show, Bollywood Battle, broadcast on local channel Sevimli TV, features contestants re-enacting iconic scenes from famous Bollywood songs, receiving praise for their performances. The latest episode of Bollywood Battle welcomed distinguished guests, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat and his wife, Ruchi Narain. Indian Ambassador Prabhat praised the show, saying it has “created a little piece of India” and contributed to a better understanding of culture between the two nations. Highlighting the strong friendship between India and Uzbekistan, he said that “Uzbekistan loves India and India loves Uzbekistan”. The show’s latest episode paid tribute to silver screen legends including Vaijanti Mala, Raj Kumar and Rajendra Kumar who performed a song from the classic 1964 film, Sangam. This nostalgic gesture deeply touched audiences, reflecting their enduring fondness for Bollywood films, dating back to the era of Soviet Uzbekistan. During the Soviet era, the annual Tashkent International Film Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America regularly featured Bollywood stars such as Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Joint production efforts between Indian and Uzbek filmmakers, including films like “Alibaba aur 40 Chor” and “Sohni Mahiwal”, have further enhanced cultural exchange. These films, co-directed by Umesh Mehra and the late Latif Faizyullaev, were shot in Uzbekistan, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic history of both nations. WATCH | Uzbekistan to hold referendum to reform Constitution, Uzbek envoy explains importance In 2021, the Tashkent International Film Festival was revived, hosting delegations from India with notable stars like Randhir Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty. The resurgence of Indian films shot in Uzbekistan has rekindled the long-standing bond between the two countries. However, the demand for Indian films and soap operas in Uzbekistan far exceeds the current supply, creating an opportunity for increased market appeal. The growing popularity of Bollywood Battle and the revival of the Tashkent International Film Festival underscore the strong cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan. The lure of Hindi cinema continues to captivate Uzbek audiences, fostering a mutual appreciation of art and entertainment. The success of Bollywood Battle in Uzbekistan is also a testament to Bollywood’s enduring influence and India’s soft power on the world stage. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

