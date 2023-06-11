



Actor Marlon Wayans banned from traveling with United Airlines on Friday

Marlon Wayans – known for In living color, The Wayan Brothers, horror movie, white chicks and more – was launched from the United Airlines flight from Denver to Kansas City, and banned by the airline to make the trip. Wayans was called during the boarding process for having too much carry-on baggage. He bundled up in one bag, but a gate agent pointed out the bag was too big and told him he’d have to check it. Wayans said to the agent, see now you’re right [f’in] with me,” he took his boarding pass from the counter and “would have slammed[ed it] at the counter,” then walked around the officer and boarded the plane. Eventually – and it took half an hour – he was taken off the plane and given a citation by the police. wayan According to United Airlines, Marlon Wayans was banned from making this trip on the airline. In Denver on Friday, a customer who was told he should check his bag instead pushed a United employee to the jetway and attempted to board the plane. The customer will not fly on United to their destination. The feeling, it seems, was mutual. So petty. I fly hundreds of thousands of miles every year. I’ll be sure not to spend my first class money on @United — Marlon Wayans (@MarlonWayans) June 9, 2023 Although he missed a stand-up performance in Kansas City on Friday night, he eventually booked a new trip on American, where he reports he is a member of ConciergeKey. It looks like Wayans was probably wrong – first for having more luggage than allowed, then maybe have too much baggage. Then the United agent handled things aggressively, rather than with good customer service, as he rushed to try to both enforce the rules and get the flight off the ground in time. It wasn’t about being told there wasn’t enough space for trash cans when there was, and being allowed to walk down the jet deck with their carry-on. Wayans has become more aggressive not only ignore the gate agent, but defiantly pushed them to board the plane. More view from the wing

