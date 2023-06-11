Record label cuts ties with Jimmie Allen over sexual misconduct scandal





Amid a sexual misconduct scandal surrounding country music artist Jimmie Allen, his record label, BBR Music Group, announced the end of their professional relationship. Jimmie Allen dropped by Record Label. (Image credit: Mike Coppola, Getty Images)(Getty Images) The entertainment company made the announcement to Entertainment Tonight, stating that it [Allen] is no longer an active artist on its roster. The BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, the statement said. BBR Music Group, known for representing such prominent artists as Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice and Jelly Roll, has removed Jimmie Allen’s name from its talent list on its official website. The controversy surrounding the “Down Home” crooner, 37, erupted when his former manager filed a complaint against him, accusing him of assault and sexual harassment. However, Allen has vehemently denied the allegations, saying he and his former manager were involved in a consensual relationship for the stated period. In a statement to Us Weekly released by his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, Allen admitted to a sexual relationship that lasted nearly two years. He said, I recognize that we had a sexual relationship that lasted almost two years. During that time, she never accused me of wrongdoing, and she talked about our relationship and friendship as something she wanted to continue indefinitely Only after things between us ended that she hired a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which makes her motives questionable. The simple fact is that his accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I have worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense against his claims and take all other legal steps necessary to protect my reputation. In a public apology shared on his social media, the Dancing With the Stars alum appeared to confirm he had engaged in an extramarital affair with his former manager, acknowledging his infidelity to then-wife Alexis Gale. . Allen expressed deep remorse for the humiliation he caused his wife, acknowledging the shame he inflicted on her. He took to Instagram to address, I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices put him to shame. It’s something she didn’t deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a bad example of a man and a father. I am working on becoming a better person that my children can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me. Jimmie Allen is the father of eight-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship. He shares two daughters, Naomi (3) and Zara (19 months), with Alexis Gale, his wife at the time. READ ALSO | | Frustration mounts as Twitch streamer xQc faces repeated visits from cops to his home In April, Allen and Gale revealed their decision to separate but also announced that they were expecting their third child together later that year. They emphasized that despite their personal circumstances, their top priority remains the well-being and happiness of their children. In a recent development, it was reported that Allen is facing a second lawsuit from an unnamed woman. The woman alleges she was sexually assaulted and secretly filmed by Allen in July 2022. The songwriter has yet to address these new legal proceedings.

