From Aamir to Hrithik, Bollywood stars dazzle in Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivadi’s mehendi ceremony





New Delhi: Writer Ira Trivedi is set to be the bride of her fiancé Madhu Mantena on June 11 this Sunday. The wedding rituals began yesterday with a star-studded mehendi ceremony attended by a number of Bollywood big names. Legendary actor Aamir Khan was one of the big names who marked their presence at the wedding ceremony. The Dangal star was seen attending the ceremony wearing a casual olive green t-shirt paired with blue jeans and black trainers. Besides Aamir, Bollywood hunk Hrithik Raushan also shone in the mehendi ceremony in his traditional attire. Hritick stole the show with his dashing looks in a white kurta paired with a dark red vest. Actor Rajkumaari Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also arrived at the mehendi ceremony and joined in the celebrations wearing shiny silver traditional outfits. The soon to be married couple were also seen posing in front of daddies where Madhu was seen wearing simple white kurta pajamas, bride Ira flaunted her stunning look in her pink lehenga paired with beautiful jewellery. Check out the photos here About Madhu and Ira For the uninitiated, Madhu Mantena is a well known producer of iconic movies like Gajni Queen Lootera etc. Speaking of bride Ira, the 39-year-old is a fitness enthusiast and yoga expert in addition to being a dedicated writer. His most popular book titled India in love has an impressive rating on Amazon and Goodreads. The lovebirds have known each other for a long time and are madly in love with each other. Previously, groom Madhu Mantena was married to fashion designer Masaba who he split from in 2019. The duo are now set to get married at the Iskon Temple in Mumbai with their friends, families and Bollywood colleagues all looking forward to celebrating the special union between the two.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/entertainment/from-aamir-to-hritik-bollywood-stars-dazzle-at-madhu-mantena-and-ira-trivadis-mehendi-ceremony/5260415.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos