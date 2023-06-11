How actor James Cosmo went from building sites to the Battle of Britain!

Actor James Cosmo, 75, has been delighting audiences since the 1960s, playing everything from a British field marshal to a Highland warrior.

However, his military ties don’t end in Hollywood, as he is also an Honorary Colonel of the 7th Scottish Regiment.

Nor is his commitment to Scotland, its history and culture limited to scene-stealing roles like Highlander, Game Of Thrones and His Dark Materials.

This year sees the launch of its own brand of blended whisky, Storyman, available Wednesday on storymanwhisky.com.

The award-winning star lives in Surrey with his wife Anne and says he dreams of owning a bolthole by a fly-fishing stream in the Scottish Borders.

Warpath: James Cosmo as Campbell in the 1995 film Braveheart. The Scottish actor is now launching his own brand of whiskey called Storyman

What financial advice have you received from your parents?

After the war, there wasn’t much money, so they advised me to always be careful.

You had to live within your means. So I’ve always been a bit leery of going into debt, aside from big things like the mortgage. With cars, if I wanted one, I would pay cash or not at all.

Has your attitude towards money changed over the years?

I would like to believe not. My wife Anne and I have never been ones for big vacations or flashy stuff.

Not because we’re Luddites or utilitarian or miserly, but because it never really occurred to us to do that. I think Anne and I have only had two vacations together. For me, being home is a holiday.

What was your first job?

I started out at Arnott Young’s shipbreakers in the Firth of Clyde, brushcutting engines with oxyacetylene burners.

It was dirty, unhygienic and unsafe work, almost Dickensian. But there was a great group of characters, and it was a good introduction to a professional life.

It was tiring, but it certainly didn’t hurt me. I’ve always loved physical labor, so I worked and built Clydeside, not alone, but I did my part. I always drive past and spot places where I was driving a backhoe or whatever.

How did you start as an actor?

I thought I had to make a living out of something that I really enjoyed doing. Coming from where I was from, acting seemed incredibly glamorous, so I hitchhiked to London when I was about 17.

I had a backup, of course, in that I worked when I couldn’t find acting work. I never signed.

I had the mindset that I’m an actor, and working in bars or as a laborer is a duty. You observe the human condition, and all of that experience, all of the characters that you meet, one day you’re going to tap into those people that you were watching while you weren’t playing, and that will serve you well.

Have you ever been paid stupid money?

I had worked 10 times a week, then I landed a role in The Battle of Britain.

It was in the late 1960s and I was making 400 a week, I think, hanging around Michael Caine and Trevor Howard.

What role stood out to you the most?

I did a short film for the BBC called Golden Wedding. I was in my early 50s and made myself up to look in my late 70s when I played an old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

I knew about this disease because my mother suffered from Alzheimer’s at the time and was cared for by my beloved sister.

Anyway, I was playing this poor man losing his faculties, and on the last day of filming, my sister called to say that mom was dead.

Spitfire ace: James Cosmo earned £400 a week playing an RAF fighter pilot in 1969’s Battle of Britain

What was your best financial decision?

Buy a house, with a big deposit. It was a three bedroom semi flat in Twickenham, South West London, and we spent many, many happy years there.

Getting up the housing ladder and being able to say we have a house now was really something. In fact, I still have this house and we rent it out.

And your worst financial decision?

Buy yet another barbecue. I’m watching YouTube, and there’s a guy cooking something on a big green egg, and I have to have it. And then another will come.

Where do you live?

I live in a village in Surrey. I like to say it’s close to Weybridge, but it’s not. I thought of looking for a little cottage in the Borders, as I’m a fanatic fly fisherman.

There are some nice little streams there, but that’s probably just a pipe dream. It would be cheaper to go up there and stay in a hotel.

What is your personal luxury?

Being on a plane coming home, feeling like it went well. The simple fact of returning home as a family is a luxury.

Do you invest or have pensions?

Anne and I have pensions. When it comes to investments, I’m no good at all.

I would have smashed Elon Musk if I had invested in him a while ago. No, I leave the investments to the professionals, with their big buildings, their big cars and their big files.

It really impresses me, honestly. They can take all my money.

What’s next for you?

Well, I did a movie called Outlaw King, and the production company was going to release their own whiskey, and asked me to promote it.

Nothing came of it. Anyway, a little later I offered a friend to launch our own whiskey blend.

There were no big designs, we just wanted to produce our own bottles as a small thing. It was just a thought, but it kept growing.

Annandale Distillery came on board when I had met their boss through the Outlaw King movie.

The result was Storyman whiskey, which is a fine blend. If it goes well, it’s good. If not, it has been an interesting trip.

You are Honorary Colonel of the 7th Scottish Regiment, how did it go?

I’ve played so many military characters in my career. I started out playing a corporal in the Virgin Soldiers, and it just went uphill ever since.

I was a Lieutenant Colonel in Soldier Soldier and I was Marshal Haig in Wonder Woman, and you can’t get any higher than that.

So I’ve always had a loose association with the services and I like to support them and go to their functions, and let people who are in the services know that they are appreciated.