Entertainment
Hollywood Blacklist’s Toll Explored in New Skirball Show – The Hollywood Reporter
The entertainment industry’s blacklist during the early Cold War years – an era in Hollywood marked by House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) public investigations, private divisions, political factions, media bias and anti-Semitism – is given careful treatment at the Skirball Cultural Center in a new exhibition, open until September 3. Black List: Hollywood’s Red Scare opens onto a wall covered with copies of Hollywood journalist, as the publisher at the time, William R. Wilkerson’s Entertainment Business not only covered the conflict at the time, but also helped incite it by publishing the names of alleged Communist sympathizers.
“We are 75 years into this story and it was a good time to share this very local story that has taken on national significance because so many of the ideas it explores are still so relevant,” said Cate Thurston, curator. coordinator of the exhibits, tells THR. The exhibit was originally created by (and is on loan from) the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, but has taken on new life in the much larger Skirball Gallery. Thurston says “it was an opportunity and also a bit of a challenge” to add objects that maintain the spirit of the exhibition, which explores themes like the morality of being held accountable in one’s profession for political beliefs and associations, and whether the government has the right to investigate a citizen’s personal life.
Various important ephemeral pieces are mounted throughout the space, including HUAC’s 100 things you need to know about communism brochure, storyboard drawing and union flyer for independent fundraising salt of the earth (a 1954 film highlighted in the exhibit for its fearless exploration of a labor strike in New Mexico, created by all blacklisted writers), as well as personal items belonging to members of the Hollywood Ten, the group of producers, directors and writers who were mostly blacklisted by the industry after refusing to answer questions about their political affiliations. Also on display are blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo’s typewriter ribbon boxes filled with memorabilia he kept with him while incarcerated (he spent 10 months in prison after being held in contempt of Congress) and his Oscar for 1957. The bravewhich he received 18 years later, after using a pseudonym for his work on the film to protect his identity.
“I think one of the things we do really well in the gallery is look at the role that the media likes The Hollywood Reporter and the original editor, WR Wilkerson, had in creating this negative view of blacklists and this positive view of what HUAC was doing,” says Thurston, adding, “What’s interesting about it, and how it turned out in public media, is: How do we work through political ideologies that we don’t agree with? How do we find a disagreement and move forward together as Americans? Because if we don’t, democracy doesn’t work. We’ve come to this place again and again throughout our history, and I think we’re here now.
Amid politics, the exhibition also focuses on the human element. Letters sent by incarcerated members of the Hollywood Ten to their children point out that not only were jobs lost, but so was time. And a solid program accompanies the exhibition in the form of conversations and screenings centered on films blacklisted or made by the Hollywood Ten, such as roman holidays (on which Trumbo worked without being credited) and odds against tomorrow And evil force (two films by blacklisted Jewish screenwriter Abraham Polonsky).
The series of screenings, according to Marlene Braga, Skirball’s vice president of public programs, is particularly aimed at the visitor she calls “the cinematic superfan.” Braga adds: “Lovers of history, and the history of cinema in particular, come to our programs. We looked at Blacklist programming in a way very similar to a classic three-act, beginning, middle, end story structure. And we worked to identify how we could tell as complete a story as possible with our programming, when you consider that there are so many stories and layers around the blacklist.
Recently, the Skirball Cultural Center made the exhibit and all related programs free to everyone in the WGA.
A version of this story first appeared in the June 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/arts/hollywood-blacklist-skirball-show-1235508418/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi’s mantra to the babus: break the hierarchy, learn from everyone, encourage Jan Bhagidari
- Hollywood Blacklist’s Toll Explored in New Skirball Show – The Hollywood Reporter
- Stocks Rise to Bull Market as Tech Gains | Global Affairs
- ‘Young child’ catches measles in Hood County, state health officials say
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits the coastal area in southern Hokkaido
- China and Russia prepare to push the United States and the European Union out of Central Asia
- Serang Regent Wins Satyalacana Wira Karya Award from President Joko Widodo
- How actor James Cosmo went from building sites to the Battle of Britain!
- London Resort Wear Label SMR Days Gears for Pitti Uomo debut – WWD
- Ukraine says summer offensive is underway, despite catastrophic flooding
- Eight Boris Johnson peerage recommendations have been blocked, committee says
- Yield up to 7.2%! Should You Buy These UK Dividend Stocks?