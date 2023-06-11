Hollywood Blacklist’s Toll Explored in New Skirball Show – The Hollywood Reporter

The entertainment industry’s blacklist during the early Cold War years – an era in Hollywood marked by House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) public investigations, private divisions, political factions, media bias and anti-Semitism – is given careful treatment at the Skirball Cultural Center in a new exhibition, open until September 3. Black List: Hollywood’s Red Scare opens onto a wall covered with copies of Hollywood journalist, as the publisher at the time, William R. Wilkerson’s Entertainment Business not only covered the conflict at the time, but also helped incite it by publishing the names of alleged Communist sympathizers.

“We are 75 years into this story and it was a good time to share this very local story that has taken on national significance because so many of the ideas it explores are still so relevant,” said Cate Thurston, curator. coordinator of the exhibits, tells THR. The exhibit was originally created by (and is on loan from) the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, but has taken on new life in the much larger Skirball Gallery. Thurston says “it was an opportunity and also a bit of a challenge” to add objects that maintain the spirit of the exhibition, which explores themes like the morality of being held accountable in one’s profession for political beliefs and associations, and whether the government has the right to investigate a citizen’s personal life.

Alfred L. Levitt’s Writers Guild of America membership cards from 1965 to 1982 list both his real name and his face, Tom August. Courtesy of Screen Writers Guild Records, Writers Guild Foundation Library and Archive

Various important ephemeral pieces are mounted throughout the space, including HUAC’s 100 things you need to know about communism brochure, storyboard drawing and union flyer for independent fundraising salt of the earth (a 1954 film highlighted in the exhibit for its fearless exploration of a labor strike in New Mexico, created by all blacklisted writers), as well as personal items belonging to members of the Hollywood Ten, the group of producers, directors and writers who were mostly blacklisted by the industry after refusing to answer questions about their political affiliations. Also on display are blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo’s typewriter ribbon boxes filled with memorabilia he kept with him while incarcerated (he spent 10 months in prison after being held in contempt of Congress) and his Oscar for 1957. The bravewhich he received 18 years later, after using a pseudonym for his work on the film to protect his identity.

Dalton Trumbo Best Original Story, The Brave One awarded to fictional Robert Rich (1956) Courtesy of Molly Trumbo Gringas

“I think one of the things we do really well in the gallery is look at the role that the media likes The Hollywood Reporter and the original editor, WR Wilkerson, had in creating this negative view of blacklists and this positive view of what HUAC was doing,” says Thurston, adding, “What’s interesting about it, and how it turned out in public media, is: How do we work through political ideologies that we don’t agree with? How do we find a disagreement and move forward together as Americans? Because if we don’t, democracy doesn’t work. We’ve come to this place again and again throughout our history, and I think we’re here now.

Amid politics, the exhibition also focuses on the human element. Letters sent by incarcerated members of the Hollywood Ten to their children point out that not only were jobs lost, but so was time. And a solid program accompanies the exhibition in the form of conversations and screenings centered on films blacklisted or made by the Hollywood Ten, such as roman holidays (on which Trumbo worked without being credited) and odds against tomorrow And evil force (two films by blacklisted Jewish screenwriter Abraham Polonsky).

Union flyer promoting the opening of Salt of the Earth (1954) Courtesy of Documents Herbert Biberman and Gale Sondergaard, Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research

The series of screenings, according to Marlene Braga, Skirball’s vice president of public programs, is particularly aimed at the visitor she calls “the cinematic superfan.” Braga adds: “Lovers of history, and the history of cinema in particular, come to our programs. We looked at Blacklist programming in a way very similar to a classic three-act, beginning, middle, end story structure. And we worked to identify how we could tell as complete a story as possible with our programming, when you consider that there are so many stories and layers around the blacklist.

Recently, the Skirball Cultural Center made the exhibit and all related programs free to everyone in the WGA.

