‘Transformers’ overtakes Spider-Verse to claim top spot at box office | Entertainment

It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse vs. Transformers at the box office this weekend and bots came out on top.

Transformers: Rise of the Beaststhe seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in North American theaters with an estimated $60.5 million by the studio on Sunday. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse wasn’t too far behind, however, with around $55.4 million in its second weekend.

Paramount Pictures has released Rise of the Beasts in 3,678 locations as of Thursday previews. Set in 1994, it’s technically a sequel to the 1980s Bumblebee and a prequel to the other films. With a new cast led by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback and a new director in Steven Caple Jr., it’s also an attempt to reset and breathe new life into the $4.8 billion franchise.

Rise of the Beasts also earned $110 million in 68 international markets, earning it a $170.5 million global launch.

Critics didn’t like the movie, but that’s also normal for this franchise. Overall, Rotten Tomatoes scored less than 52%.

The problem with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the same problem faced by all installments balancing humanity with metal, wrote AP’s Mark Kennedy in his review.

In fact, the only movie that got a new rating was Bumblebee, which also made the least money of them all. Audiences (62% male) were more positive, giving Rise of the Beasts an A-CinemaScore. According to PostTrak surveys, the general public gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

While a $60.5 million opening might not seem like enough to sustain a $200 million production budget, Rise of the Beasts is a film that will earn most of its money overseas. Since 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, international ticket sales have accounted for at least 70% of the worldwide box office total. Two of the seven films, 2014’s Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction, grossed over $1 billion each.

Debuting No. 1 is impressive given the tremendous competition from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which had a much stronger opening than expected and, in its second weekend, is a very strong player. powerful,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

Sony’s Spider-Verse sequel dropped around 54%. In just two weeks, it has already surpassed the first film’s total domestic box office with $225.4 million in ticket sales and became Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing release. With great reviews in its arsenal, Spider-Verse is likely destined for a longer life at the box office as well.

Third place went to Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which grossed $23 million in its third weekend, playing in 4,320 locations across the United States and Canada. The live-action film has grossed $414.2 million worldwide to date.

Two other Walt Disney Co. releases round out the top five, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in fourth with $7 million in its sixth weekend and The Boogeyman in second weekend in fifth place with $6.9 million.

While many of the top 10 films are trademarks or IPs, original property, A24’s Past lives“, is making waves in the specialty space. Playing on just 26 screens in its second weekend, Celine Song’s romance has grossed $520,772 for an astonishing average of $20,030 per screen. It will expand to nationwide on June 23.

THE summer movie season should continue to heat up with major new movies coming almost every week. Next weekend, family audiences get Pixars Elemental, while the superhero crowd can catch up the flash.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $60.5 million.

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $55.4 million.

3. The Little Mermaid, $22.3 million.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. $3.7 million.

5. The Boogeyman, $6.9 million.

6. Fast X, $5.2 million.

7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $2.1 million.

8. About my father, $845,000.

9. The Machine, $575,000.

10. Past Lives, $520,772.

