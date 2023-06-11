McLaren GT at Ducati Scrambler





Kartik Aaryan, a popular young Bollywood actor, has an impressive collection of expensive cars in his garage just like many other actors and actresses in the industry. He frequently takes the wheel himself and his cars have been spotted on the road many times. In addition to his luxury cars, the actor also owns a few motorcycles. Below is a complete list of cars and motorcycles belonging to Kartik Aaryan in his garage. Mini Cooper Kartik Aaryan bought a Green Mini Cooper S convertible sedan in 2020, which he gave to his mother. The convertible Mini Cooper S is an affordable hot sedan with a convertible top, widely available for sale in India. This sedan is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces an impressive 189 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Lamborghini Manage In 2021, Kartik Aaryan made a major purchase by acquiring a Lamborghini Urus SUV. Among Bollywood celebrities, his Urus SUV stands out as one of the most expensive as he paid extra Rs 50 lakh to bypass the three-month waiting period for this vehicle. To avoid the wait, Kartik Aaryan had the Urus flown in from Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, the birthplace of Lamborghini. The SUV was purchased in a sleek black shade. The Urus has the distinction of being the best-selling Lamborghini in India and globally. Its power comes from a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering an impressive 641 hp and 850 Nm of peak torque. McLaren GT Last year, Kartik Aaryan’s film “Bhool Bhulaiya 2” was released in theaters and achieved impressive success in terms of box office receipts. After the triumph in the film, the actor received a brand new McLaren GT sports car as a gift. This lavish gift came from Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series and producer of the film. Although the McLaren GT is an entry-level car in the McLaren range, it is by no means cheap. With a starting price of Rs 3.72 crore (ex-showroom), it exudes opulence. Under the hood, the car is equipped with a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This 4.0 liter V8 engine generates an impressive 611 hp and 630 Nm of peak torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, the McLaren GT boasts exceptional speed, with an electronically limited top speed of 326 km/h. Notably, Kartik’s McLaren GT became the first GT model sold in India. BMW 5 Series The BMW 5 Series holds a special place in Kartik Aaryan’s heart, as it was his very first luxury car. He had always dreamed of owning a BMW since his school days. As a milestone in his career, the actor purchased this car to commemorate his accomplishments. Classic Royal Enfield He owns a Classic Royal Enfield motorcycle in a striking red color. The actor acquired this bike in 2021, and many photos and videos of him riding it can be found online. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Following the acquisition of the Classic 350, Kartik Aaryan purchased another Royal Enfield motorcycle last year. This time he opted for the brand new Hunter 350 in the stylish Dapper Gray shade. The actor has been frequently seen riding this motorcycle on various occasions. Kartik’s two Royal Enfield motorcycles in his garage feature a 349cc single-cylinder engine that produces 20.4Ps of power and 27Nm of peak torque. Ducati Scrambler 1100 This is one of the latest additions to Kartik Aaryan’s garage. This is the actor’s first expensive motorcycle in his collection. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 features a liquid-cooled 1079cc L-Twin engine that produces a maximum power of 85hp and 88Nm of peak torque. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

