Terry Gilliam on Never Understanding in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

Terry Gilliam walks, even trots, in the white streets of Monopoli. Humming: “I got two legs between my hips and the ground/And when they move they walk/And when I lift them they go up the stairs/And when I shave them they have no hair.

“It’s the most important and well-known song I’ve ever written,” he jokes, “and I understand it now more than ever: being an almost 83-year-old man, I thank my legs all days. They haven’t betrayed me yet!

Far from being an “old man”, Gilliam remains a force of nature. In person, he is almost too much: by turns sensitive, raw and irreverent, endowed with a razor-sharp intelligence and an irrepressible imagination. The only American member of the legendary British comedy troupe Monty Python, the man whose film contributions include gems like Brazil, bandits of time And The fisher kingto name a few, is the guest of honor at Ora! [Now!] festival. He took time, before a gala screening of his 1988 classic The Adventures of Baron Munchausento explain to THR Roma through a whirlwind tour of his phenomenal career, why he considers society’s sense of humor – “the seventh and most important sense” – to be under threat and why Hollywood studios consider him a “terrorist”.

How does an artist, especially an artist as irreverent as you, feel about today’s world?

In 68, well actually the first [Monthy Python] The show came out in 1969, and it was an amazing time. I mean we know this will never happen again, there will never be a time when the BBC gives that kind of space and freedom to six guys [like us]. Very quickly, it happened that all the young intelligent people wanted to watch Monty Python. We were irreverent, sarcastic and made fun of everything. I think we have five senses, a sixth sense, which is a kind of intuition, and the seventh, which is humor. A sense of humor is most important. You can lose your hearing, you can lose your sense of touch, but you should never lose your sense of humor. And it is the one that is most threatened at the moment.

I am very depressed by the state of the world we live in. I would hate to be a youngster because it’s totally confusing. We want to make them comfortable and safe, to keep them locked in their comfort zone, but that means not letting them grow, it means rejecting new ideas. We are so dominated

by fears and the rhetoric of victimization.

There is no sense of community, everyone feels offended, victimized. All that matters these days are the selfish ideals of many small, increasingly fractured and increasingly extremist communities. There is no longer the will to debate nor the joy of having different opinions. Paradoxically, the sense of community has been lost and of being truly eccentric, different from others, of being “queer” in the original sense of the term: which meant being eccentric, weird, having fun. [Now] everything is driven by hate, driven by phobias and driven by ignorance. Yes, that’s the heart of it. It is ignorance. Because if only one person’s perspective matters, there can be no progress. There is no sense of reality. The only truth is your truth or my truth. What matters is my version of reality, and if you disagree, it’s not just that we disagree, you’re phobic of my point of view. They use that fucking word, phobic. Well, I’m phobophobic. I hate hate. Fuck all this phobia.

Can we talk about what you are currently working on?

I wrote a movie called The Apocalypse Fair, captioned: “Fun for anyone who likes to be offended.” It addresses the very themes that I have just mentioned. God, disgusted with what has become of humanity, decides to definitively eliminate his creatures. Paradoxically, Satan is the only one standing in his way. The story is an opportunity to poke fun at everything I can’t stand, so much so that those who read the script said to me, “If Hollywood reads it, you’ll never make a movie again.” But I’m an old man now, an old white man, and if this world sucks, it’s my kind’s fault. At this point in my life, I don’t care about the consequences.

In a video interview with THR Romayou told us about a screenplay you wrote that never saw the light of day, The faulty detectivelocked away in Paramount drawers since 1995. What is it?

It’s about a middle-aged New York cop in the midst of an existential crisis, who finds himself in a child’s fantasy world, where the rules he knows, the strict rules of the streets, don’t apply. not apply. He has become cynical and violent, but neither his methods nor his weapon can kill dragons and black knights, or save damsels in distress. To stand up and win, the cop must come to terms with a side he has kept dormant for many years: his imaginary world, his inner world. In the end, we discover that the child who made the world in which he is held prisoner is none other than himself. A simple but beautiful story.

You also told us about Orson Welles, what connection do you have with him?

I worship Orson Welles. He was 24 when he made Citizen Kane. I would even say that it’s almost a shame to produce such a masterpiece so early in his career and to peak at such a young age! I admired him so much that I thought, “One day, I’m going to surpass him in something.” I never reached his level, but I certainly managed to do something he didn’t: Finish Don Quixote. It took me 30 years and, although it may not seem like it at first, I am a patient man.

Have you ever met him?

Never! I never wanted to meet my heroes. I’m afraid they will disappoint me. I prefer my heroes to be abstract ideas. Of all the Beatles, the one I’ve never met is John Lennon, he’s another hero of mine.

In contrast, George Harrison, as a producer through Handmade Films of Brian’s life And bandits of time, was a key character for you and Monty Python.

That’s right. Of all my heroes, the only one I met was Clint Eastwood. I had lunch with him and it was worth it. I do not question his political opinions, which are far from mine, but I consider him a great artist, very intelligent. I appreciate the way he plays the cinematic system, making a movie for them – a commercial movie – and one for himself. And it must be said that the films he made for himself have always been successful.

What relationship have you had over the years with Hollywood and the film industry?

It’s always been kind of an adversarial relationship. I have become a bit of a terrorist. I never compromised. I have always fought for my stories. Because storytelling is what it’s all about, you don’t give a damn about stories. But there’s always a moment at the end of every movie where the executives, who are basically panicked people paid a fortune to supposedly know what they’re doing, even if they don’t, where they get nervous . Always at the end, they say, “Oh, change that or cut that, blah, blah, blah, and you’ll be fine.” I still fight that. The only way to win these arguments is to make sure the main cast is on my side. Because I don’t have the power. The stars have power. That’s how I was able to make my films. The people who have invested the money must always believe that you know exactly what you are doing, even if you have no idea. It’s about pretending, pretending. I’ll tell you a secret: I seem to be very happy, a bit of a clown. It’s just pretending. The truth is, in real life, I’m a big jerk. I am most sorry for my wife. I know how much she suffered to be with someone like me.