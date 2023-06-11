The Bacon brothers, Kevin and Michael, go on a lifelong ballad of brotherhood

Actor Kevin Bacon and his Emmy Award-winning songwriter brother Michael have named one of their annual series of live musical performances The No Food Jokes Tour.

So we wouldn’t dream of characterizing the duo’s four gigs next weekend at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis as bringing home the Bacon.

It would be wrong to describe their more eccentric and lighter tunes as a mix of folk, rock, soul and country music that the brothers called ham forosoco on irony.

And any mention of the actor and composer as pigs of interest would be pure hogwash.

On the phone, the brothers exude a brilliant good mood.

They say they can’t wait to return to Rams Head, where they performed before, eager to continue the captivating musical conversation between them that began six decades ago in a tall, skinny Philadelphia townhouse.

We’ve been writing songs together since I was eight or nine, Kevin Bacon, 64, said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun alongside his brother.

Added Michael, 73: Kevin has been playing drums in my band for as long as I can remember.

The Bacon Brothers, actor Kevin Bacon and composer Michael Bacon, will perform June 16-17 at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The brothers grew up in a household that Michaels said valued creative expression more than anything else.

Their father, Edwin Bacon, was a renowned urban planner whose portrait graced the cover of Time magazine in 1964. Their mother, Ruth, was an elementary school teacher and an urban activist.

The six of us kids were kind of a self-contained family, Michael said.

By the time Kevin was born, my parents were sort of done with parenthood. They were going to Greece and my father was writing books, so the duties of parenthood fell to the older children.

Kevin remembers as a toddler when my mom was in the kitchen she would just put me on the floor. At the bottom of the stove was a drawer containing pots and pans. If you give me a spoon, I’ll start knocking.

From the start, Kevin said, Michael was his hero, the brother who was nine years his senior and who taught him how to play the guitar. Michael fell in love with the cello when he was in elementary school, a passion which continues to this day and by the time he was a teenager his musical gifts were evident.

I knew I would never be a great guitar player or a great singer, Kevin said. My dream was to wake up one day and be able to play like him.

But when Kevin was in middle school, he took his first acting class and discovered his calling.

I became an actor because I didn’t want to be myself, he says. The first time I walked into class, we closed our eyes and pretended to be a fox. It was really liberating. Playing another role was a great outing. It allowed me to put myself in someone else’s shoes and take on another personality.

One of Kevin’s first breakout roles was in director Barry Levinsons’ 1982 film ode to adolescence, Diner. The Baltimore premiere of Levinson’s semi-autobiographical trilogy, the film endeared Charm City to a nationwide audience. Although Kevin was not born here, he and the other young movie stars have taken on the status of adopted sons of Baltimore.

In some ways, songwriting is more personal than acting, he said. When I write a song, I take something that really happened to me. I can take what I feel and put it into a melody.

The brothers formed their band in 1994. For nearly three decades, they have booked time each year for around 40 tour dates in North America and Europe. They have recorded 11 albums, the most recent of which is the five-song Erato, named after the Greek goddess of erotic poetry.

Michael says Rams Head concerts will likely feature songs from Erato, which was released last summer. But the brothers mostly plan to play new material.

We’ve written six new songs and we want to start testing the waters with the public, said Michael.

One song, written by Michael, is called The Ballad of the Brothers.

It’s the story of two nerdy guys from Philadelphia who drive Edsel station wagons, he said. When they reach middle age, they decide to tour the country and end up in the oldest dance hall in Texas.

The song asks the brothers to sing in slow tempo falsetto voices.

It’s really difficult, said Michael. I wonder if well be able to pull it off.

Michael Bacon, left, and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers perform onstage at the Beacon Theater on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America/TNS)

The band’s tours are a labor of love. Both men juggle demanding and busy careers. In addition to his film and television credits, which include an Emmy for composing the score for the PBS documentary, The Kennedys, Michaels’ songs have been recorded by artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary. He is also an Associate Professor of Music at New Yorks Lehman College.

Kevin has at least two films coming out in 2023. Space Oddity, directed by his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, was released in March. Leave the World Behind, which stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, will be released in December.

So it’s not like they were touring because they needed the money. But composing scores for big and small screens and acting in films are inevitably collaborative efforts. The brothers say the band is the only time they have the final say on an art project.

With the group, we control everything, said Michael. If we say no, it’s no. If we say yes, it is yes. After 50 years in the music business, having this experience is truly rewarding.

Additionally, the group allows Kevin to revisit the early days of his acting career and the daily roller coaster ride that was a live theatrical performance.

Everything about touring except the show itself is getting really old, he said.

You get over travel and sound checks and shitty hotels and lousy food and different time zones very quickly.

But you put up with all of that because then you get to the show. Even if the show isn’t great, it’s at least creatively empowering. There’s the challenge of putting your s— together and going out and trying to connect with the audience.

We have a great group behind us, and there’s a simple version of that that we could do if we wanted to.

Instead, we take a risk.

The Bacon Brothers perform at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 16 and 17 at Rams Head On Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis. The concerts are reserved for adults aged 21 and over. Tickets are $49.50. For more details, visit ramsheadonstage.com or call 410-268-4545.