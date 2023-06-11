Kangana Ranaut denounces “Duryodhan” Ranbir and Karan for his fight with Hrithik | Bollywood





After criticizing Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Kangana Ranaut called him Duryodhana and Karan Johar, Shakuni. These characters are the antagonists of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Speaking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana called Ranbir and Karan “primary suspects behind all the fake blind articles against” the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut also accused Karan and Ranbir Kapoor of spreading all sorts of “unpleasant rumours” against her, adding that they “forcefully played referees” in the fight between her and Hrithik Roshan. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In The Ramayana, Calls Him A ‘Skinny White Rat’) Kangana Ranaut slammed Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana criticizes Karan and Ranbir Kangana said she is currently “in a vulnerable place”, but pledged to “expose the significant illegal activities they engage in” when she takes office. The actor also added that “that will be enough for them to be behind bars”. She also thanked her fans for listening to her ordeal she’s been talking about for over a decade. Kangana’s Note Kangana wrote, “Elaborating more on yesterday’s stories, there are all kinds of threats in the film industry, but the worst is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi… They get say themselves the most talkative, jealous, bi**hy and insecure… they refer to themselves as the ministry of information and gossip spreading in movies… The whole film industry knows it, they were the prime suspects behind all the fake blind articles against Sushant Singh Rajput…which pushed him to commit suicide…They also spread all kinds of nasty rumors against me and forcibly played referees in my fight and that of HR… Post that their interference in my life and career went beyond harassment (continued).” Kangana called Ranbir and Karan the “prime suspects behind all the fake blind articles against” the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She also added, “Since bringing to public attention this kind of spying on me, bad public relations against me and my movies, such activities have decreased significantly…today I am maybe in a vulnerable place… But I take a swear that as I come to power I will expose the significant illegal activities they engage in such as dark web, hacking, espionage and underhand illegal defamation… Thanks for listening to my ordeal, I’ve been talking about this for over a decade now, recently their declining careers have caused them to focus more on their own lives, if not it was almost impossible to work in this industry…” Kangana concluded, “Since they went bankrupt and the media died slowly, SM is the only media, now the only source of information is celebrity accounts. With this new change in society, my voice is no longer audible otherwise i have been saying the same things for years but they echoed like i was captured in a sound proof dark room no media broadcast what i said and they spent a huge amount of money to twist my words and use them against me…. But then Bollywood’s great downfall happened, empires crumbled… We are now witnessing the rise of a new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit… Thank you. Kangana’s note on Saturday Taking a dig at Ranbir, Kangana had written a note on Instagram. Part of it read: “Recently I heard news of another upcoming Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (supposedly an actor) who desperately needs a tan and a conscience, he is infamous for doing sly bad PR about almost everyone in the industry…known for feminizing and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or no one wants to play any more parts of) has now longed to be Lord Rama…” Kangana has long made statements against Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt. Recently, she even accused them of spying on her.

