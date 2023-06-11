THOR actor Idris Elba reportedly in line for villain role in Rey-focused STAR WARS movie

During Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, we learned that Daisy Ridley will be reprising her sequel trilogy role as Rey for director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s untitled film. star wars film, which will take place fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Details have been scarce since, but we may now know which actor is in line – or being courted, at least – to play the film’s antagonist.

According to reliable insider @MyTimeToShineHello, Thor: Ragnark And Luther star Idris Elba is “watched” for the villain of the piece. Whether that means he’s actually in talks or just who Lucasfilm is interested in for the gig is unclear.

Elba has been part of several major franchises, including the MCU and star trekover the years, so it was probably only a matter of time before he took a trip to the galaxy far, far away.

The story is still mostly under wraps, but we know Rey will be a “mighty Jedi master” who will run her own training academy when we join her, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has described the timeline in which rolls the film. The era of the “New Jedi Order”.

two more star wars films were confirmed during Celebration, with The Mandalorian Executive producer Dave Filoni is set to helm a tale set in the New Republic timeline that will serve as the culmination of various Disney+ shows. More, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Director James Mangold’s project will tell the story of the first Jedi to wield the Force!