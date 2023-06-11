Inside Hollywood and Lost Bully Culture

When Lost Actor Harold Perrineau has learned that his character from the series, Michael, will not be returning for another season, he felt like he had been fired. The showrunners said the decision was based on a storyline conflict (the boy playing their son had what they said was a growth spurt they couldn’t explain on the show).

But a toxic behind-the-scenes culture, as a journalist reports You Ryanindicated otherwise.

Perrineaus is just one of the Hollywood revenge stories that Mo Ryan reports in his new book, Burn It Down: power, complicity and the call for change in Hollywoodand she came on this bonus episode of The new abnormal to talk about it in more detail.

She specifically tells co-host Andy Levy about the vindictive showrunners of Lostand Hollywood’s horrendous treatment of writers and actors of color, in general, tied to a recent play she wrote for vanity lounge.

I understand that sometimes things don’t work out. Creative alliances, cooperation or collaborations do not work. It’s good. But what it was about was the ability to end people’s dreams and careers for reasons that have much more to do with ego, toxicity and bullying, Ryan says.

And when it came to Lost showrunners, many people have used the word vindictive, she added.

