Opening of a father-daughter art exhibition at Gallery in the Grove





Content of the article Sarnia-area father and daughter Ron Broda and Taylor Broda have a joint art exhibit at Gallery in the Grove, a volunteer-run gallery upstairs from the Brights Grove Library.

Content of the article Their Kindred Spirits exhibit opened on Saturday and will run until July 8. Ron Broda is an award-winning paper sculptor known for his illustrations for children’s books and Taylor Broda is a graduate of the Ontario Collage of Art and Design University in Toronto. It’s truly an honor,” Taylor Broda said of the opportunity to show her art alongside her fathers at the Gallery in the Grove. I’m so thrilled and ecstatic about it. She graduated at the end of 2019. This show has been in the works for a few years now, Taylor Broda said. Initially, it was planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. To see it all come to fruition is just amazing. Ron Broda studied advertising design in college and then went to work in the commercial art world. When a friend gave him a poster of a paper sculpture as a birthday present, Broda decided to give it a try. He clicked and finally he made contact with book publishers. In 1990 he illustrated the book The Little Crooked Christmas Tree and it was eventually released as a video with Christopher Plummer as narrator. Several other book projects followed.

Content of the article We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play video Broda moved to Sarnia, his wife’s hometown, and worked for a time as curator of the former Discovery House museum while continuing to create paper sculpture illustrations. Three years ago, I had a plan, he says. I hadn’t done anything in what I would call my fine art for years and always wanted to get back to it. He built a studio and volunteered at Gallery in the Grove where another local artist had a show with one of his children. This led to the idea of ​​a show with Taylor, Ron Broda said. It includes 19 of his paper sculptures, including 17 created within the last six months. If there’s any theme, it’s about nature and for us to remember how beautiful this planet is, he said. Taylor Broda said her 19 pieces in the show are mostly paintings and drawings. My stuff is mostly portraits right now, she says. I do these weird, abstract alien women. Taylor Broda received an honorable mention in the juried exhibition, Call out for Colour, at Gallery in the Grove earlier this year. I’m really excited to present my work in my hometown, she said. Gallery in the Grove is open Monday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free entry. [email protected]

