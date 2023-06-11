LA Pride Parade Celebration Begins

Sebastian Soto wants there to be an LGBTQ+ Pride parade every day in every city and country in the world.

Alas, this is not the case. But for Soto, who is gay, there was plenty of joy and laughter to be had on Sunday at the Los Angeles Pride Parade, one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ+ pride celebrations in the country.

We wanted to celebrate Pride and reunite with this strange time we lived in and bring color, love, light and hope, said Soto, a Hollywood resident who wore a bright pink feather duster and a pearl necklace.

Soto and a group of friends, all gay or bisexual men who attended WeHo Pride in West Hollywood last weekend, met up early Sunday and paid their respects to Queen star Britney Spears on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, snapping photos with her before finding a spot on the parade route next to the Liberaces star on Hollywood Boulevard.

I’m happy to be here with my husband happy, safe because I know we couldn’t do this in so many places in the world and not in every city in the United States, said the friend of Sotos Gabriel Lugo, 28, screenwriter from North Hollywood.

A young child waves a pride flag along Hollywood Boulevard. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

With all the anti-LGBTQ+ laws being considered right now, it’s important to show up, Lugo said, and just take stock: It’s OK to be queer.

The LA Pride parade, which drew thousands to Hollywood Boulevard, came at a time when LGBTQ+ issues, particularly the rights and visibility of transgender and gender-nonconforming people, are at the center of America’s culture wars. .

Across the country, conservative lawmakers are trying to ban drag shows, prevent parents from seeking gender-affirming care for their children, and prevent transgender athletes from participating in youth sports.

Recently in Southern California, protests erupted in North Hollywood and Glendale against the teaching of gender and sexuality in schools. The LA Dodgers invited, then started, then re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of satirical nuns in drag, to their Pride Night.

Tony Valenzuela, executive director of the ONE Archives Foundation at USC, which focuses on LGBTQ+ history, said he was hardly surprised by the conservative backlash, which has happened many times before. Conservative lawmakers and power brokers, he said, have invested a lot of time, energy and money in the anti-abortion movement, and after Roe fell to Wade last year, they needed a new bogeyman to stoke fear and get votes.

This is a time when we are all on high alert, Valenzuela said. For this to happen during Pride, it’s a time to reflect and understand that the stakes continue to be high for so many of us, and it’s a time to step up and make sure our stories continue. to be told. When people understand our humanity, we win.

The LA Pride Parade unfolded under gray, gloomy June skies. It was 69 degrees and chilly on a chilly morning for the shirtless dancers atop the floats.

As a man in a short brown velvet robe ran down the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard shouting, Happy Pride! Yeah ! fallen purple jacaranda petals on the ground.

Nery Alvarado and her husband, Victor, brought their 21-month-old daughter, Noelia, who wore a rainbow-colored skirt, pink tennis shoes and pigtails as she trotted near the course of the parade.

Noelia was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was her first show.

I brought my family so they could learn that families are different and love is different, but it’s still love,” Alvarado said. I want to instill that in him from an early age.

Alvarado, 34, of Koreatown, is the director of behavioral health services for Bienestar, a social service organization that focuses on Latinos and LGBTQ+ people. She doesn’t like it when people say parents need to protect their kids from LGBTQ+ people and Pride events, she said.

The lessons we teach our children, they pass on, she says. As parents, we want our daughter to kiss everyone.

Nearby, 30-year-old Courtney Woodward of Denver bounced her 9-month-old niece on her hip. The baby wearing rainbow-colored UGG sandals is the child of twin sisters Woodwards and is named Riot because his parents met during the protests following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd .

Baby Riot is an activist, said Woodward, who is bisexual and grew up with her twin in foster care in Hollywood. I show her that love is love and that humans are humans. Also, how cute is she?

Drag queen Tiffany Cartier in a gold lam skirt, curly orange wig and bright pink red said she had been coming to Pride parades for more than two decades and had stopped coming for a few years.

Shes 63, and it seemed like it was time to let the younger ones do their thing and enjoy the party. It felt like so many of the LGBTQ+ rights she fought for years ago had been won.

But she was back this year because of all the anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ vitriol. Once again, Pride felt like a protest.

It’s so sad, to tell you the truth, said Cartier. We have already fought this fight. We shouldn’t have to fight him again.

As a street preacher cried Turn away from your homosexuality! Turn away from your transgender! into a microphone, passers-by knocked him down and laughed.

A few Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag nuns waved from the top of a bus promoting the Los Angeles LGBT Center as I Will Survive exploded. Someone shouted, Yeah, water and electricity! and the crowd cheered as a rainbow-adorned Los Angeles Department of Water and Power truck passed.

Is there a workforce in the building? Teamsters! shouted a man from the shining blue tank of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

It was only the second time the Teamsters took part in the LA Pride Parade last year, they squealed, after registration closed, and rolled a semi-truck down the road and the first year with a real tank, said Christopher Fuentes, chair of the LGBTQ+ union caucus.

Fuentes, 63, a Hollywood film director, cried as he spoke of the float, which bore the Teamsters logo with the horse heads named Thunder and Lightning in rainbow colors.

Fuentes said the national union leadership has become much more sympathetic to its gay members. In recent days, the Teamsters have sent out notices to their members officially recognizing International Transgender Awareness Day and June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

Fuentes said he has received many calls of thanks and joy from members across the country since the posting. One, he said, was from a Nevada campaign UPS driver who wanted an LGBTQ+ Caucus t-shirt to show support for his transgender child.

Kathleen Brennan, 47, president of Teamsters Local 1932 in San Bernardino, said she publicly came out as a lesbian when she became a Teamster in 2015 because members told her they supported her.

Brennan, who works in IT for San Bernardino County, had been in the closet for years except among close friends and family.

For the past few weeks, her local has been going to school board meetings where people have protested LGBTQ+ issues and tried to ban queer-themed books. She said she was heckled by far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Gays Against Groomers.

For her, being present at LGBTQ+ events was a message to young queers that they deserved good wages and good protections, not just survival.

I want kids to know that the only guarantee of truly having equality and justice is a union contract, she said, noting that only about half of the states in the country don’t have laws on the workplace discrimination protecting LGBTQ people. I want these young fags to know: you have a home. You have a place that will accept you, cherish you and protect you.