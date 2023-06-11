New mural showcases the spirit of the GoPro Mountain Games

There is a new mural on the east end of the Vail Village parking structure. Artists Amy Dose and Michelle Miller worked on the mural during the GoPro Mountain Games.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

The GoPro Mountain Games slogan celebrates athletes, art, the mountains and music, and this year the event’s organizing committee capitalized on the artistic aspect with a permanent mural in the village of Vail that reflects the spirit of the Mountain Games.

Local artist Amy Dose was selected to create the artwork and was thrilled to do so as the GoPro Mountain Games have had a long-lasting hold on her heart for her and her family.

“I was so excited when I was asked to do this because it was really a dream of mine to be able to do an art project for the GoPro Mountain Games since I moved here,” Dose said.

Dose and her husband, Olli, moved to Vail in May 1998. Olli was a world-class whitewater kayaker and a recent hire at Timberline Tours and competed in the Jeep Whitewater Festival, the predecessor to the GoPro Mountain Games. When this event moved to the Teva Mountain Games, Olli Dose continued to compete as a member of the USA Men’s Rafting Team.

“At the time, we only spent the summers here and the Teva Mountain Games were always welcome in the valley. Over time, the games morphed into GoPro Mountain Games where Olli was often one of the “8 Ballers” in the 8 Ball Kayak Sprint and helped with safety for the kayaking challenge. Before you know it, our daughter is in high school, on her high school kayak team, and my husband and daughter are in the kayak sprint together. The GoPro Mountain Games have always been an important part of our family history,” said Dose.

Local muralist Amy Dose primes the wall of the Village of Vail parking structure Thursday. Dose and fellow artist Michelle Miller worked on the mural throughout the GoPro Mountain Games weekend. Tricia Swenson / Daily Vail

The Vail Valley Foundation, organizer of the GoPro Mountain Games, worked with the City of Vail’s Art in Public Places program to bring the mural to life.

“In this community that celebrates and embraces the outdoors year-round, we are thrilled to have an enduring piece of GoPro Mountain Games artwork that showcases Vail during the summer months,” said Ross Leonhart, Marketing Manager and multimedia for the Vail. Valley Foundation.

In recent years, the City of Vail has had several murals created by Colorado artists in parking structures to enhance these highly visible public spaces.

“We are excited to continue this effort in conjunction with the Vail Valley Foundation at this year’s GoPro Mountain Games. Amy Dose is a perfect fit to continue this tradition, and we are thrilled to see her final work completed,” said Molly Eppard of City of Vail Art in Public Places.

The Vail Village parking lot mural was produced in collaboration with the Vail Valley Foundation and the City of Vail’s Art in Public Places. Tricia Swenson / Daily Vail

Dose has worked hard to meet all of the expectations of the Vail Valley Foundation and the city of Vail’s Art in Public Places while remaining true to its original vision.

“While my works can be bright and full of life, I am driven to create pieces that invoke a sense of calm and connection instead. In the original piece I created for the GoPro Mountain Games, I tell a story,” Dose said.

The size and dimension of the space dictated some of the flow of the room. The wall is triangular in shape and Dose took this into account in its design. The mural is located on the lower level of the Vail Village parking structure on the east side. Helping Dose is artist Michelle Miller.

“Michelle Miller has been with me for about five years, and she’s an incredible artist in her own right and I couldn’t do what I do without her,” Dose said. The couple have started priming the wall and plan to finish the mural by Sunday.

On Sunday, artists Michelle Miller, left, and Amy Dose work on the GoPro Mountain Games mural in the Vail Village parking lot. Tricia Swenson / Daily Vail

In the mural, Dose uses her husband and daughter as muses for her designs. The kayaker in the mural is her husband and the running girl is her daughter.

“From a purely conceptual point of view, I believe that less is more. My wall style includes lots of color transitions and shading that bring interest and life to the room,” Dose said.

“Locals and visitors to Vail can enjoy the beautiful mural created by local artists Amy Dose and Michelle Miller throughout the summer, and during the ski and snowboard season, we can all remember in a friendly way that Vail is more than a winter destination,” says Léonhart.