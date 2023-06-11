Iconic Jewish actor Harvey Keitel to star in TV adaptation of ‘The Auschwitz Tattoo Artist’

Poker FacingThe gentle art of Swedish death cleansing,Peacock TV has brought us a lot of great TVs, and in 2024 it’s taking on a popular new TV trend:the Holocaust limited series.

Next year, with Sky TV, Peacock will bring us a TV adaptation from the best-selling novel

The book is based on the life story of Lali Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner from Auschwitz who became the tattoo artist of the Nazi concentration camp, where he met the great love of his life, Gita Furman. The 2018 book, by Heather Morris, who met Sokolov in 2003 after Gitas’ death, has sold around 12 million copies worldwide.

Tali Shalom-Ezer, who directed the multi-award-winning 2014 film Princess with Shira Haas, will sit in the directors’ chair. Shalom-Ezer is a bold and exciting choice for this project. She is a veteran of exploring sensitive and painful topics on screen, from sexual assault and the death penalty to sex surrogates and mental illness. The six-episode series will be his first Holocaust-related project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast is rather stellar. Harvey Keitel will play the older Sokolov, while The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King will play a younger Sokolov. Polish actress Anna Prchniak will play Gita. Deutschland TV franchise star Jonas Nay will play SS Guard Stefan Bretzki. Melanie Lynskey will play Morris herself. Lynskey, like Morris, hails from New Zealand.

At Auschwitz, a factory of death and dehumanization, the love affair between Lale and Gitas is an act of defiance, Shalom-Ezer said of the project. It is the choice to remain human. I am inspired and honored to bring this story to life, alongside the talented team of people assembled.

Hauer-King, whose Jewish grandparents fled Warsaw in the 1930s, said these scenarios vividly and heartbreakingly portray this horrific time in our history, and I am proud to honor Lale and Gitas. Prchniak called the role one of the highest honors of [her] career thus far, as well as a heartbreaking experience.

Connect with your community every morning.

According to a recent interview with Hauer-King, the show revolves in a reconstruction of the harrowing camp of Bratislava, the same city where Gita and Lali have found themselves after the war since the end of last year. The actor said he lost weight for the role and that shaving his head to play Sokolov was emotional. I haven’t had time to make sense of it, he said recently about this heavy project. I stayed in that headspace. It was by far the hardest job I have ever done.

Lali Sokolov was born Ludwig Eisenberg in 1916. He arrived at Auschwitz in 1942, where he met his wife Gita Furman, and became one of the campsTtowiers. He changed his name to a more Russian name to assimilate to post-war Europe before moving to Melbourne in 1948, where he opened a clothing factory. Gita died in 2003, and it was after her death that Sokolov met Morris and told her his story. He died at age 90 in 2006.

Documented claims from the Sokolovs, their son, and other sources, contradict some of the accounts Morris uncovers in the book, from their Auschwitz serial number, to when they entered the camp, to ‘to how the couple met in the concentration camp. Sokolov’s son, Gary, does not appear to be involved with the show; he said he was embarrassed that his father’s name, Lali, was spelled in the book as Lale. Some reviewers of the book also noted historical discrepancies, such as the use of penicillin. And while Lali is portrayed as a miracle worker who does generous things to help other prisoners, the reality was more complex. As a historianPeter Black told The New York Times in 2019,prisoners like Lali, who were able to help people, were also able to hurt people, they had to accept this duality.

The stepchildren of Cilka Klein, whom we meet in The Tattoo Artist from Aushwitz and whose story Morris told in his second novel, Cilkas Journey,were even more appalledby the depiction of the woman in the book, whom they did not recognize as their own stepmother.

It should also be noted that Morris is not Jewish, but the upcoming show will feature a Jewish showrunner and many Jewish actors.

Many TV shows, from Amazon Studios Hunters to Netflixs Transatlantic, Disney+ and NatGeos A Small Light, have tried to play the balance between historical facts and the ingredients of compelling television in narrative series on the Holocaust. Yet I don’t think any show is as evocative of the question of balancing fact and fiction as this one, posing a whole new set of questions in this time of dwindling numbers of Holocaust survivors: who owns their stories? Who can capitalize them? And what is the spirit of memory that we encourage with these kinds of books and films? Is a nebulous idea of ​​never forgetting more important than being faithful to the details of these people’s life stories?

The Auschwitz Tattoo Artist is slated for release in 2024, and with an already excellent team behind it, he’s set to make very compelling television, but one has to wonder how, or if, he’ll answer these complex questions.