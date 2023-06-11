Sex, drugs, homosexuality and violence: when Hollywood filmed without censorship

sexual aberrations, female libido, judicial corruption, adultery, prostitution, prohibited alcoholmurders, racism, social hypocrisy, rudeness, institutional corruption, lesbianism, sadomasochism… In this Sodom and Gomorrah that the recently deceased materialized so well Kenneth Anger In Hollywood Babylon the private lives of silent film stars were full of excess where murders, orgies, rapes, infidelities and drunkenness were commonplace. The gossip witches captured it very well in their columns Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper capable of destroying the career the reputation of a luminary. As MGM owner Samuel Goldwyn would say, “Louella Parsons is stronger than Samson. He needed two columns to bring down a building. Louella can do it with just one.”

There arrival of sound It was a new way of telling. The image and the word form a tandem as seductive as it is dangerous for the dominant morality of an era devastated by the Crack of 29. The ace majors (Fox, Paramount, MGM Warner Bros, RKO) and finally minors (United Artists, Columbia, Universal) knew that had to stop, but they couldn’t afford more losses due to the Great Recession. For this reason they first gave one of lime and another of sand.

Taking refuge in the creation of the association Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America In. (MPPDA) chaired by the former Republican minister William Haysstudy managers began to develop a series of redemptive measures to forestall government, Catholic and other moralizing groups. With the help of the Catholic publicist Martin Quigley and the Jesuit Daniel A. Lord, the Presbyterian Hays in 1930 presented the famous hay code which revolved around five major themes such as sex, drugs, violence, profanity and alcohol.

During the first four years the rules were laxhence why viewers enjoyed Marlene Dietrich’s androgyny in a tuxedo in Morocco (1930) or Claudette Colbert pulling up her skirt where her leg appeared to stop a car in it happened one night (1934).

Greta Garbo in “The Lady from Shanghai” FAMOUS

From 1929 to 1934, the freedom of expression it has reached heights unimaginable even for current trends, where cancel culture reigns. This time is called pre-code. In the book Hollywood before censorship. pre-coded movies (Ed. Notorious), Guillaume Balmori analyzes under the microscope the films which have found in the formula sex and violence the necessary ingredients to obtain blockbusters. Marlene Dietrich symbolized androgyny and, with Greta Garbo, they have been perennial lesbian myths“but with them they were more condescending and they were treated better because they generated a lot of money. We must not forget that cinema is a business, even if after the pre-code they called them ‘poison for the box -office’ , just like Katharine Hepburn or Joan Crawford“, says Balmori, who refers to the paradigmatic case of Mae West, “That she was the star who generated the most money but was ipso facto written off because she was too direct.” Others were more skilful because they went from sinners to respectable ladies, like Claudette Colbert or Barbara Stanwyck.

Scene from ‘Vampiress’. FAMOUS

Among the hundreds of films made, one of the most famous at the transgenerational level is Tarzan of the Apes, the first part of the adventures starring Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O’Sullivan. In one of the scenes you can see a jane empowered who tells Tarzan that he is very attractive as they swim with each other and his nipples appear on his blouse; at another time they insinuate extramarital affairs when he takes her to his lair, there is a fade to black, then we see them laughing on zebra skins and the monkey Chita covers his eyes blushing. In another, there are racist overtones when a black porter falls off a cliff and the only thing the protagonist’s father asks of him is about the load he was carrying.

In Sun (1931), Greta Garbo is a patriotic whore. The film is mutilated because in its original premiere the sequences in which the protagonist dancing in front of the nearly naked Shiba statue and those in which Ramón Novarro is received with a negligee that leaves almost his entire body exposed. When the MGM wanted to reissue it in 1934 because they had to make a profit from their star, the Code was already applied to the letter so it was not possible and five years later the MPPDA gave its agreement on condition that the scenes of the original negative be deleted. There are only promotional photos.

Her on-screen rival, the Dietrich, played another prostitute In The Shanghai Express (1932) Although this word does not appear in the film, it can only be inferred from one of his comments: “Don’t respectable people seem terribly boring to you? Without a doubt, a clear parody of Puritanism. Plus faith is used in twisted ways, there’s racism as a British soldier goes out of his way to save the honor of white Dietrich as he he remains impassive for that of the Chinese Anna May Wong.

Homosexuality was one of the worst taboos in this highly moralizing society, but the directors took a risk. That’s how it was done with the Falcon (1931), where Otto Matieson insinuated his condition with his perfumed business cards; In Dracula (1931), Universal wanted to censor himself so that the vampire man would only suck the blood of females, but you can see Bela Lugosi biting Dwight Frye and looking at him longinglywhich he did not do with women, and in It Seems Like Yesterday (1933) in the party scene there are two male-looking women implying they are lesbians.

Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O’Sullivan in a scene from Tarzan. FAMOUS

There pedophilia it was also an intuition. In promised (1934) the prodigy girl appears Shirley Temple in her underwear asking the gangster (Adolphe Menguo) to kidnap him and in another sequence the members of the gambling gang they pass the girl from hand to hand to calculate its weight and bet on it.

John Barrymore (ballet impresario) and Luis Alberni (entrepreneur) featured in fraud (1931), which openly shows cocaine, although it is never named. In Congo (1932) there is something for everyone: an effeminate cook, a Explosive portuguese thirsty for sex (Lupe Vélez), a chained monkey, the slave trade and heavy doses of sadism.

As Balmori asserts, “there have been performers who suffered a career setback and were, by chance or not, carried over to Series B.” The most representative case is that of Warren Williama forgotten actor who embodied like no other in the cinema the roles of elegant and charming politically incorrect scoundrel with a preference for young women.