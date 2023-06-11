Rose Theater gears up for ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream in 1920s style | Entertainment

MARYVILLE, Mo. This summer, The Rose Theaters High School and High School will feature flapper dresses, 1920s music, Mafia undertones and the lyrics of William Shakespeare.
The play the cast chose to produce is A Midsummer Nights Dream, a comedy written by Shakespeare. The original play, which contains several storylines surrounding the marriage of the characters Theseus and Hippolytus, mixed lovers and involves a forest inhabited by fairies, is set in ancient Athens, Greece.
But director Jennifer OGwin said she decided to make several big changes to the show to make it a bit more modern, or at least modern enough for the cast to connect with it more.
Setting things up in Shakespearean times is a bit more difficult, OGwin said. This makes it less accessible for audiences and for cast members to try to identify with the characters.
The first big change, which is the reason for most changes in OGwin, was when it happened.
Her version of A Midsummer Nights Dream is set in the 1920s. She chose this time because it still feels in the past but is newer than ancient Greece. She also loved this period because the cast can access photography, music, film, and common dance styles from the era. Elements of the 1920s are seen throughout the play in terms of costumes, locations, and music.
Every place it uses Shakespearian music, we’ve cut lines and put in actual 1920s jazz numbers that are somehow thematically appropriate to the piece, OGwin said. It made it really come alive for the kids.
The dancers can be seen adorned in flapper dresses, and where the original characters fled into a forest, the Rose Theaters interpretation replaced the forest with a jazz club.
Kathryn Vesel, who plays Hermia, said she was excited about all the costumes they wore and the fun elements added to the new period.
In this one (production), it’s like Chicago in the 1920s, so there are flapper dresses and there’s also a part where the woods are a speakeasy, Vessel said. When you go into the woods, your clothes are magically changed and snazzed.
But they haven’t taken away all the traditional aspects of a William Shakespeare work. The stage is kept relatively simple with only a few props moving around the stage and the cast still speaking the lines in modern English.
It’s kind of fun because it’s a challenge, it’s a stretch, it’s different,” OGwin said. There are so many different lines and words in a different language than they are used to speaking. It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s been fun watching them struggle with the language and figure it out.
Ivy Goldsmith is playing two characters in this summer’s production, Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazon, and Titania, Queen of the Fairies, which are often dual-cast roles because the characters are counterparts to each other, Goldsmith said.
I like to be creative in my roles and Miss Jennifer said Shakespeare is endlessly adaptable so we were really able to use that to our advantage in this play, Goldsmith said.
According to Goldsmith, productions shown at the Rose Theater are often less common, and there isn’t necessarily a long history of these plays that cast and crew can draw inspiration from. With A Midsummer Nights Dream, Goldsmith said he was able to pull references from past productions as well as woven Greek mythology stories.
It’s also fun because we could draw inspiration from the story (of the play), but we were also giving it a new twist because it was set in the ’20s, Goldsmith said. So we also learned to tap into that era, you know, the mafia, had a lot of mafia undertones. There is a lot of difference in this production.
OGwin said the play and the Rose Theater have created a space where students less active in sports can express their creativity and be celebrated for it.
I’m constantly amazed by the amount of creativity and talent they bring, not only on stage but in rehearsal, said OGwin. They come and they are ready to work. They are ready to go.
Schedule. for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Tickets can be purchased at rosetheatremaryville.org.