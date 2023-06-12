Robert Downey Jr Helped Armie Hammer Financially After Hollywood Scandal Doomed His Acting Career – The Truth Behind Their Relationship





Armie Hammer’s acting career ended about two years ago when he was accused of sexual abuse and screenshots of his disturbing messages went viral. When the screenshots of the conversations were shared, his talent agency WME decided to cut ties with him, that’s not it, the actor was removed from several film projects he was working on. Hammer denied all charges and kept a low profile. At the time, he was struggling with major financial problems as his father also stopped supporting him, however, a man was there for him, Robert Downey Jr. Hammer was living in the Cayman Islands and no charges were laid. against him. Robert Downey Jr. helps Armie Hammer financially In just a few months, Armie Hammer’s image was completely destroyed. After the allegations surfaced, it was revealed he checked himself into a rehab facility in Florida with the help of actor Robert Downey Jr. The MCU star made sure Hammer got the help he needed. A source told Vanity Fair, “Downey, who battled his own high-profile Hollywood scandals and addictions, paid for the actor to spend nearly six months in Florida’s rehab facility, the Guest House.” Robert Downey Jr. himself struggled with controversy in the late 1990s. The actor’s image was so damaged that no one wanted to hire him. Read also : I couldn’t do this to my kids: Armie Hammer breaks silence on sex abuse allegations, claims he almost killed himself hoping to be eaten by sharks Armie Hammer has been accused of sexual abuse It all started in January 2021, when a Twitter user shared bizarre screenshots of Armie Hammer’s conversation with a woman. The actor sent disturbing messages talking about his cannibalistic fantasies. Shortly after, Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich said that “their romance was like dating a wannabe Hannibal Lecter.” In March 2021, the same woman who first shared Hammer’s screenshots in January 2021 accused the actor of sexual assault that occurred in 2017. At the time, Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers. Read also : She planned all the details: Armie Hammer denies Efrosina Angelovas rape charges, says she planned it all and then ruined her career Armie Hammer struggled to find work Very soon, Hammer found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and quickly found himself unemployed. He then reportedly moved to the Cayman Islands and kept a low profile for some time. In February 2023, in an interview with Air Mail, the actor admitted he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-partners but denied any foul play. The actor explained that he was sexually abused as a teenager and the allegations of sexual abuse made him suicidal. It was previously revealed that Hammer is back in the States with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their children. Related: I’m not allowed to kiss her anymore. Source: vanity lounge

