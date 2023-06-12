Entertainment
Reception of Madhu Mantena: Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan, is so handsome. View photos | Bollywood
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are married and they are celebrating their big day with a party in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding reception at Juhu was attended by Aamir Khan, his son Junaid, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Sonali Kulkarni and other Bollywood celebrities. (Also read: Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married. Discover the first photos of the ceremony)
The guest list
Among the attendees was Aamir Khan who was once again the first to arrive. He wore white kurta pajamas and posed for photos with Madhu, who wore a dark navy outfit. Aamir’s son, Junaid, also arrived in a more formal avatar, wearing a suit. He looked handsome in his clean-shaven look.
Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were also spotted in dark suits, looking sleeker than ever. Anupam also wore a black scarf over his fractured arm. Rakesh Roshan looked striking in his sunglasses and headscarf.
Sonali Bendre wore a yellow suit and pink dupatta and walked into the room with her arm in the arm of husband Goldie. Sonali Kulkarni wore a pink sari. We also saw YouTuber Carry Minati. Jackie Shroff came dressed in white and brought her usual potted plant as a gift for the couple.
Madhu and Ira’s wedding
Madhu Mantena and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tied the knot in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple married in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends.
Trivedi took to her official Instagram account to share the first photos from the wedding. “I’m done now,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her and Mantena’s first names. While Trivedi opted for a bright pink and gold saree for the nuptials, Mantena wore a cream and gold dhoti-kurta.
Mantena, known for her supporting films such as Ghajini, Queen and Masaan, was previously married to fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta. On Saturday, Mantena and Trivedi hosted the mehendi ceremony, which was attended by actors Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
