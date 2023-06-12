Janet Jackson Gathers Her L.A. Tour Again: Recap – Billboard

The Hollywood Bowl opened its 2023 season with a hell of a party on Saturday night (June 10), thanks to Janet Jackson and her Together Again tour with special guest Ludacris. It is Jackson’s first major release since his Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency in 2019 and, later that year, his 30e 1989 anniversary celebration by Janet Jackson Rhythmic Nation 1814.

Borrowing its name from the hit single featured on Jackson’s sixth album in 1997 The Velvet Rope, Together Again rightly embodied the reunion vibe that ran through the multi-generational and multi-racial audience inside the Bowl. Both Jackson and Ludacris kept the sold-out, constantly cheering and singing crowd on their feet from start to finish of their Los Angeles layover.

Before coming to the Bowl, Jackson and Ludacris performed the night before (June 9) in Irvine, Calif. Other California stops on the Together Again tour – which kicked off April 14 – include Chula Vista (San Diego, June 11), San Bernardino (June 14) and Mountain View (June 16) before heading to Portland, Oregon. (June 20) and Seattle (June 21), then to finish on October 27 in Lincoln (Sacramento, California).

Here are five memorable highlights from the Los Angeles show:

Grand entrance: Jackson prefaced her hour and 45 minute set with a video compilation of pivotal moments from her life and 50-year career, from her childhood as the youngest sister of the famous Jackson brothers 5 to becoming a solo star at full share. Then several beats after the video ended, followed by flashing colored lights, Jackson walked on a circular platform in the center of the stage to prolonged applause and thunderous shouts, resplendent in a purple hooded cape tied with a bow . around her neck, purple lipstick and a ponytail tied to her waist. Dropping the cape, she launched into “Love Me” and then “Damita Jo” wearing a gold glitter jumpsuit and matching boots. As most fans know, this last song is his middle name and the title of his 2004 album. It’s also one of many songs – including “Enjoy”, “Like You Don’t Love Me” and “Do It 2 ​​Me” – which she performs live for the first time. But no matter how much the gig has already been covered in reviews so far, nothing matches being there to experience first-hand the excitement that comes with the start of a Jackson gig.

Dancing machine and other movements: This time, the experience is enhanced by the show’s minimalist set – three video screens, a circular platform and an upper platform – with Jackson complemented by four energetic male dancers who kept up with his beat the entire time. Thus, attendees got an overview of Jackson’s percolating stage presence and consistently captivating choreography. Among the songs that elicited an ecstatic reaction during his 40-song set were “If”, “That’s the Way Love Goes”, “What Have You Done for Me Lately”/”Nasty”, “The Pleasure Principle”, “Control” (which had Ludacris dancing in the crowd), “All for You”, and “Miss You Much”. A suite of slow songs (“Let’s Wait Awhile”, “Anytime, Anyplace”, “I Get Lonely”) gave the evening an intimate vibe, as did Jackson performing “Again” with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) conducted by conductor Thomas Wilkin.

“It feels so good to be home,” Jackson said before joining YOLA. “Tonight is very special for me because we are all here to support the LA Phil.” Note: All proceeds from the Bowl’s opening night went to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its learning and community programs.

Ending the second act of the show with ‘I Get Lonely’, Jackson serenaded one of the dancers and danced suggestively with him – before surprising the crowd by planting him with a full kiss and then walking out of the scene with a smirk.

A colorful send: Leading up to encore with “Together Again,” Jackson and his crew gave audiences what they’ve been waiting for…a gripping cover of one of his most popular and socially conscious hits, “Rhythm Nation.” Decked out in all black – with Jackson donning a black T-shirt with RN spelled out on the front – the crew embarked on a dance routine that was every bit as crisp and precise as it was when Jackson introduced the track and its groundbreaking video in 1989. A surprise fireworks display illuminating the sky above the Bowl put an exclamation mark on the performance.

Shaken and stirred: Flanked by several video screens frequently emblazoned with the logo of his label DTP (Disturbing tha Peace), Ludacris did just that. He didn’t just warm up the crowd – he got them boiling. With his unique, fast flow still intact, Luda rode the stage with authority as he worked his way through a 40-minute set that evoked memories. As one viewer was heard saying, “You forget how many records Ludacris has.” With his big bouncy Afro, the rapper/actor/entrepreneur rolled out 18 songs as he took fans back to day one of his career. Among them: “Southern Fried Intro”, “Welcome to Atlanta”, “Area Codes”, “Lovers & Friends”, “My Chick Bad”, “Money Maker”, the first hit “What’s Your Fantasy”, “Stand Up” (wearing self-proclaimed “big ass white shoes”), his verses of “Yeah!” D’Usher and set closer “Get Back”. Honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May of this year, Ludacris definitely proved what he said at the start of his set: “I was born to be on this fucking stage tonight!”

Falling out with Mr. Jam: Jimmy Jam was also spotted in the audience doing his groove. He and his partner Terry Lewis are the Grammy-winning songwriters-producers who have collaborated with Jackson to create the majority of his hits. Watching him, alongside his family, was a cool and unexpected treat.