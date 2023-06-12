Rob Savage ‘amazed’ by The Boogeyman’s PG-13 status | Entertainment





Rob Savage feels “amazed” that “The Boogeyman” has achieved PG-13 status. The director admitted to being surprised that the supernatural horror film didn’t receive a stricter content rating. He said Bloody-Disgusting.com“We ended up pushing into this weird place of Lovecraftian body horror that I’m still amazed we got away with in a PG-13 movie. “But it was our attempt. It was our attempt to honor the story, which ends with peeling grizzly bears, and hint at this cosmic horror beyond what we see in the screen.” Rob also confessed that “The Boogeyman” was unlike any of his previous projects. The filmmaker – whose previous films include ‘Host’ and ‘Dashcam’ – explained: “The parts that I really had to learn on the job were more towards the end of the film, the action-horror beats. “I’ve never done anything with it, I mean, I guess a bit into ‘Dashcam’, but again, it’s like found footage, so it’s a different beast. But that kind of look more creature physics, especially when it’s fully CG creation like our monster was. Struggle with that thing. “We had a 3D printed creature head that I had on a stick, like a pantomime horse, and I would run towards the actors screaming.” Rob wasn’t quite sure if the movie would be a hit or not. However, the director admitted to doing his “homework” before the cameras started rolling. He said: “I was shooting all the angles and had everything scripted out, but it’s very hard to know if it’s going to come to fruition until you see it with the creature. “But what was helpful to me was the first two-thirds of this movie. I thought of it more as a haunted house movie. I didn’t want to see much of this creature. “I wanted you to feel very unsafe any time there was darkness in the frame or in a doorway, and that played a lot of the same ballpark as ‘Host’. So , I felt like I did my homework there.”

