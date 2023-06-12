Entertainment
General daily overview for June 12, 2023 – Orlando Sentinel
General daily overview for June 12, 2023
Today’s fire pushes us forward. The Moon is in ambitious Aries, where it will immediately trine Mars in Leo at 8:35 a.m. EDT, preparing us to pursue our goals with relentless energy! With Mars by our side, we can explode way beyond the finish line. The Moon will follow this with an effective sextile to the Sun in talkative Gemini, so be ready to talk to people and partner in pursuit of your goals.
Ram
March 21 – April 19
There is no shortage of positivity on a day like this. You absolutely shine when the Moon flies through your sign, illuminating you from within, and this vigor is further enhanced when the Moon trines Mars in your lucky 5th house. This combination will make fun your number one priority, and it shouldn’t take much effort to find it. If possible, leave your chores for another day and carry on the fun! He’s ready and waiting for you to pick him up.
Bull
April 20 – May 20
More than a few things are probably catching your attention around the house right now. You’re probably in the mood to take things easy as the Moon wanders through your soulful 12th house, and with it making a nice trine to Mars in your fundamental 4th house, don’t feel like you have to leave the house if you don’t make it have to. Focus on the easy fixes and pending tasks so you don’t have to worry about them anymore, like folding the laundry or doing the dishes.
Gemini
May 21 – June 20
The universe is humming to a very social tune right now. A special trine between the Moon in your 11th house of friendships and Mars in your 3rd house of local community could be about to make you one of the most popular people in your area. Call your crew and see if they want to join you for a night of everything you love, preferably checking out new places in your neighborhood. Exciting discoveries await you around every corner!
Cancer
June 21 – July 22
Be ready to burn the midnight oil. Your goals are highlighted, thanks to the Moon walking through your ambitious 10th house, opening a wide path for progress. This is especially helpful when Luna collaborates with Mars in your grounded 2nd house. Try putting one foot in front of the other, rather than just thinking about the finish line, and you might find you’ve reached it before you know it. Mars can help you land a particularly lucrative reward for your efforts.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Nothing can hold you back on a day like this. There’s a powerful trine between the Moon in your adventurous 9th house and Mars in your own sign, so don’t be shocked if you feel the need to expand your horizons. Look for opportunities or experiences beyond what you would normally consider. You might find a plethora of options, all equally appealing. Mars will make you want to go after all of them, so there’s no reason to wait a moment longer.
Virgin
August 23 – September 22
Intense moods aren’t always explainable — and that’s especially true right now. The Moon is in your all-or-nothing 8th house, which leaves you extremely sensitive to everyone’s behavior. This power will be heightened when the Moon reaches Mars in your subconscious sector, leaving you wondering if you are missing the big picture. Don’t let yourself overestimate things! Rather than panicking, take time for yourself and focus on your own problems, not those of others. This is the best way to find peace.
Balance
September 23 – October 22
Everyone seems to want a piece of you right now. The Moon illuminates your 7th house of relationships, pulling your bonds with the most important people in your life. This theme continues as the Moon trines Mars in your 11th House of Social Groups. Your friends may call you to come play, or an opportunity to join a new clique may arise – and you don’t want to miss the chance! Make an effort to spend time with everyone.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Baby steps add up to big steps today. There is a useful trine between the Moon in your responsible 6th house and Mars in your professional 10th house, and together they break down walls so you can accomplish every minor responsibility on your plate – then turn around and make progress. majors. Take care of the small tasks and you’ll likely find that it brings you much closer to your goals. An influential person can notice your abilities and open important doors for you.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
You are ready to pursue your pleasures as far as they can take you. The Moon is in your lucky 5th house, so your main concern is probably having fun. No hobby would be too far off while the Moon trines Mars in your limitless 9th house! Even if you normally get your kicks from the same place, consider looking for them in a new place, because a small change could give you more satisfaction than you ever imagined. There’s excitement waiting just out of sight.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Your feelings will guide you more strongly than usual. The Moon is squatting in your 4th house of emotions, and this will be amplified as it trines Mars in your 8th house of deep connection. Although this energy can be heavy, the angle between the planets is indeed positive, so it would be wise to lean into your emotions and express yourself freely. Someone important can provide the catalyst for this release and in doing so lighten the burdens you carry.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Today is the perfect day to team up and tackle whatever is in front of you. There’s a nice trine between the Moon in your busy 3rd house and the planet of action Mars in your partnership-focused 7th house, creating an ideal space to form at least one dynamic duo. This person could already be in your life, or be someone you meet today while running errands, to find out how much you click. Be friendly with others – they’re probably happy to connect.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
You are currently in no mood to waste your time. Money is on your mind as the Moon visits your 2nd house of income, and its beneficial angle to energize Mars in your 6th house of work should ensure your efforts pay off. Don’t worry about frivolous topics! Staying focused on the most important things on your plate will help solidify appropriate compensation for your efforts. That said, you might want to consider higher paying or more stable gigs in the future.
