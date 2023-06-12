LA Pride Parade in Hollywood will culminate in three days of celebration

The LA Pride Parade will pass through Hollywood on Sunday, departing at 11 a.m. from Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The parade, which marks the end of this year’s three-day Pride celebration, will move north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard and south on Cahuenga to Sunset.

Comedian Margaret Cho will serve as “Icon Grand Marshal,” honoring her years of fighting racism, fighting bullying and supporting LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Christopher Street West Association, which produces the LA Pride celebration.

The late actor Leslie Jordan, who died at 67 in October after suffering a heart attack while driving in Hollywood, will serve as ‘Legacy Grand Marshal’, a new designation that will ‘posthumously celebrate those who have had an everlasting impact on the heart and life of our community,” according to Christopher Street West. A group of relatives and friends of Jordan will participate in the parade in a custom vehicle.

“We are thrilled with the heartfelt recognition of Christopher Street West for naming Leslie Legacy Grand Marshal of LA Pride,” Jordan’s sister, Jana “Cricket” Jordan, said in a statement. “This honor further reinforces the positive impact he has had in the world, but more importantly for the LGBTQ+ community. His spirit continues to bring love and light.

The ACLU of Southern California was chosen as the “Community Grand Marshal” for the parade to recognize its 100th anniversary of “fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights.” LA Pride organizers noted that the ACLU helped Christopher Street West sue the city in 1970 so it could get a parade permit for the first Pride Parade.

Singer-actress Janelle Mone will be among those joining the ACLU contingent in the parade.

Sunday’s parade will be followed at noon by festivities at the LA Pride Village along Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The event will feature 90 vendors, two stages of live entertainment, food, drink and more.

The village will remain open until 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Mariah Carey headlined day two of the two-day Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park and then expressed her gratitude to the crowd.

“Thank you @lapride.” Carey tweeted. “You were amazing!! I love you so much!!”

Carey’s concert on Saturday capped off a day that also included performances from King Princess, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Sasha Colby, Jenevieve, Vincint, Mad Tsai and Minke

Carey is one of the best-selling pop artists of all time and is known for her extraordinary vocal range and hits such as “Emotions”, “Hero” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

“I am thrilled and honored to be part of LA Pride 2023,” Carey said before performing. “Glad to be back in person to celebrate with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and across the country. Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion and pride.

Pride in the Park kicked off Friday with concert headliner Megan The Stallion and performances throughout the day and evening including Fletcher, Dorian Electra, Symone, Gigi Goode, The Scarlet Opera and G-Flip .

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, rose to fame in part through widely shared freestyle videos on Instagram. Her song “Savage” went viral on TikTok and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2020, while her provocative collaboration with Cardi B on “WAP” garnered her more attention.

“I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” she said in a statement ahead of her performance. “This amazing event champions diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have fun with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

LA Pride Chairman Gerald Garth called the two headliners ideals for LA Pride.

“Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect headline artists for LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days,” he said in a statement when the performances were announced. “These iconic and empowering women are sure to take to the stage in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and are sure to make this year’s LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience.”

The festival also featured dozens of local vendors and LGBTQ+ exhibitors, bars, merchandise sales, food, an erotic town for “the leather community” and an area for “the sober community.”

General and VIP day tickets ($69) and weekend tickets are available at lapride.org, priced from $69 to $549.