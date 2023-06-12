Vital signs | Respecting pronouns can help save lives

While many celebrate the strengths and gifts of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month in June, it’s important to remember that when it comes to transgender and non-binary (TGNB) people, the use of proper pronouns can actually save lives.
According to Community Commons, 82% of TGNB people have seriously considered suicide. TGNB people can face bullying and harassment, and often struggle with a life-threatening combination of increased mental health issues and difficulty accessing proper medical care due to undereducated doctors, complications related to insurance coverage and discrimination.
Using proper pronouns and a person’s chosen name has been proven to directly benefit the health and well-being of TGNB people. This is especially pronounced for gender-broad youth, who often have less autonomy and fewer resources than adults. For adults with young TGNB in their lives, it is important to recognize that while using new pronouns may seem unusual, it can save lives.
People also read…
Research shows that young people in TGNB who can safely use the name of their choice at school, home, work and with friends experience significantly improved health outcomes, compared to young people which are not supported in this way. Benefits of using a youth chosen name include:
71% fewer symptoms of severe depression
34% decrease in suicidal thoughts
65% reduction in suicide attempts.
If you are an adult looking for ways to support a young TGNB, it is important to remember that even if you feel uncertain, what matters most is the safety, support and validation of young people. Listening to young people, being prepared to make mistakes and being responsible, and practicing using a person’s pronouns while visualizing them are steps anyone can take. See the following websites for more information:
The Trevor Project also has a specific guide on how to be a TGNB ally:
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/resources/guide/a-guide-to-being-an-ally-to-transgender-and-nonbinary-youth/
during June6 p.m. Thursday: Pride Book Event with Chris Glendenning at the Center at Belvedere.
9-11 p.m. June 23: The University of Virginia Astronomy Department hosts its first Pride Night at McCormick Observatory. Dr. Sean Johnson from the University of Michigan will talk about his research and experiences as a queer astronomer. This is a free family event.
10 a.m. June 25: Pride Worship Service at Sojourners Church. Community members of all faiths are invited to a special Pride-focused service, with a message from Coalition Public Awareness Committee member Jason Elliott, followed by a light picnic on the grounds of the church. Can’t come in person? Watch the live stream on the Sojourners Facebook page.
6 p.m. June 26: Tour of the Slave Workers Memorial with Out and About LGBTQ+ Social Group. This guided tour of UVa offers a story of the resistance and resilience of UVa bonded laborers and the advocacy of community members to fully recognize and commemorate their work.
The Out and About LGBTQ+ social group, based in the Charlottesville area, hosts various monthly gatherings, including alcohol-free events suitable for people under 21 or in the recovery community. Click here for a list of 10 LGBTQ+ spaces to visit locally.
health services11 a.m. Thursday: LGTBQ+ support group at Region Tens Blue Ridge Center. This new support group meets weekly and is open to all members of the community; a person does NOT need to be receiving services in region ten to attend.
6 p.m. Wednesdays: Queer support group with On Our Own. This group is open to any LGBTQ+ adult struggling with mental health, addiction or trauma issues.
11 a.m. Thursdays, starting Thursday: LGBTQ+ Support, Empowerment and Treatment Group at Region Tens Blue Ridge Center.
6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month: C’ville Trans Women Circle of Support Group at The Women’s Initiative. Email [email protected] for information and registration.
5:30-7:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month: PFLAG Trans Families and Trans Peer Groups. For more information about the Trans Families Group, email [email protected]. For the Trans Peer Group, email [email protected].