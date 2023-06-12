Vital signs | Respecting pronouns can help save lives





While many celebrate the strengths and gifts of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month in June, it’s important to remember that when it comes to transgender and non-binary (TGNB) people, the use of proper pronouns can actually save lives. According to Community Commons, 82% of TGNB people have seriously considered suicide. TGNB people can face bullying and harassment, and often struggle with a life-threatening combination of increased mental health issues and difficulty accessing proper medical care due to undereducated doctors, complications related to insurance coverage and discrimination. Using proper pronouns and a person’s chosen name has been proven to directly benefit the health and well-being of TGNB people. This is especially pronounced for gender-broad youth, who often have less autonomy and fewer resources than adults. For adults with young TGNB in ​​their lives, it is important to recognize that while using new pronouns may seem unusual, it can save lives. People also read… Research shows that young people in TGNB who can safely use the name of their choice at school, home, work and with friends experience significantly improved health outcomes, compared to young people which are not supported in this way. Benefits of using a youth chosen name include: 71% fewer symptoms of severe depression 34% decrease in suicidal thoughts 65% reduction in suicide attempts. If you are an adult looking for ways to support a young TGNB, it is important to remember that even if you feel uncertain, what matters most is the safety, support and validation of young people. Listening to young people, being prepared to make mistakes and being responsible, and practicing using a person’s pronouns while visualizing them are steps anyone can take. See the following websites for more information: https://pronoms.org/resources https://www.glsen.org/activity/pronouns-guide-glsen The Trevor Project also has a specific guide on how to be a TGNB ally: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/resources/guide/a-guide-to-being-an-ally-to-transgender-and-nonbinary-youth/ during June6 p.m. Thursday: Pride Book Event with Chris Glendenning at the Center at Belvedere. 9-11 p.m. June 23: The University of Virginia Astronomy Department hosts its first Pride Night at McCormick Observatory. Dr. Sean Johnson from the University of Michigan will talk about his research and experiences as a queer astronomer. This is a free family event. 10 a.m. June 25: Pride Worship Service at Sojourners Church. Community members of all faiths are invited to a special Pride-focused service, with a message from Coalition Public Awareness Committee member Jason Elliott, followed by a light picnic on the grounds of the church. Can’t come in person? Watch the live stream on the Sojourners Facebook page. 6 p.m. June 26: Tour of the Slave Workers Memorial with Out and About LGBTQ+ Social Group. This guided tour of UVa offers a story of the resistance and resilience of UVa bonded laborers and the advocacy of community members to fully recognize and commemorate their work. The Out and About LGBTQ+ social group, based in the Charlottesville area, hosts various monthly gatherings, including alcohol-free events suitable for people under 21 or in the recovery community. Click here for a list of 10 LGBTQ+ spaces to visit locally. health services11 a.m. Thursday: LGTBQ+ support group at Region Tens Blue Ridge Center. This new support group meets weekly and is open to all members of the community; a person does NOT need to be receiving services in region ten to attend. 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Queer support group with On Our Own. This group is open to any LGBTQ+ adult struggling with mental health, addiction or trauma issues. 11 a.m. Thursdays, starting Thursday: LGBTQ+ Support, Empowerment and Treatment Group at Region Tens Blue Ridge Center. 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month: C’ville Trans Women Circle of Support Group at The Women’s Initiative. Email [email protected] for information and registration. 5:30-7:30 p.m. third Saturday of each month: PFLAG Trans Families and Trans Peer Groups. For more information about the Trans Families Group, email [email protected]. For the Trans Peer Group, email [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/vital-signs-respecting-pronouns-can-help-save-lives/article_553e7dac-0719-11ee-9a5a-0fe46b81db0f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos